Will Boyd County go wet? It’s officially up to the voters.
According to Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, a sufficient number of signatures appeared on a petition formed within the community at votewetboyd.com, landing the issue on the Nov. 3 Election Day ballot.
Chaney said he has advocated for it because he wants to see the people decide.
The Boyd County Fiscal Court held a first reading of the alcohol ordinance, which is virtually identical to Scott County’s, in early July and had a second reading in August.
Now considered moist, Boyd is a county in which restaurants that meet seating requirements may serve alcoholic beverages.
Going wet, as The Daily Independent reported in July, would create the possibility of packaged sales (outside of Ashland) and standalone bars.
Could it lead to strip clubs?
Technically, strip clubs are already legal. However, alcohol can’t be sold at any such potential establishment. If the county goes wet, the ordinance that would be in place would still prevent such a place from selling alcohol. Any place that sells alcohol in the county may not feature adult entertainment.
Could bars pop up?
Only with a go-ahead from the planning and zoning commission.
In 2016, Boyd County voters elected to not go wet by a margin of 3,829 to 2,724.
