CATLETTSBURG After taking a two-week break, the Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office got busy last week presenting cases to a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg.
Issuing charges on a variety of charges — from assault to possession — the grand jury ultimately indicted 14 people in 12 cases on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, according to filings released from the circuit clerk’s office.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation and should not be considered an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Scott E. King, 43, of Ashland, and Jonathon Enyart, 32, address unknown, were indicted as co-defendants on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Michael R. McDowell, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense driving on a license suspended due to DUI and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Carty L. Carter, 46, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Derek Y. Castle, 41, of no fixed address, was indicted on one couint of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card less than $500 in value.
• James B. Ramsey, 18, of Gallaher Drive, was indicted on one count of first-degree fleeing on foot, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of receiving a stolen firearm.
• Larry Hall Jr., 43, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of shoplifting.
• Tammy Salyers, 57, and Stephen Salyers, 58, both of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a single count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
• Anthony L. Stapleton, 38, of Pedro, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Kenneth R. Tussey, 62, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Michael R. Rice, 35, of Ashland, saw another charge added to his already pending case. Rice has had a count of first-degree persistent felony offender added to his current drug case.
• Maxwell Heyman, 24, of no fixed address, had two charges added to his already pending case. The grand jury added a count of fourth-degree assault to his case, as well as a second-degree persistent felony offender charge.
• Alexandria Ball, 29, of Louisa, had a persistent felony offender enhancement added to her pending felony escape case.
(606) 326-2653 |