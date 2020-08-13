CANNONSBURG Boyd County Board of Education members toured the almost-complete new football and soccer complex at Boyd County High School Wednesday, pronouncing it a showpiece for the school and district.
After that they conducted some business in the VIP seating section.
“It looks good with the school. They've made really good progress. I'm glad to see it shaping up,” board vice-chair Tammi Pruitt said. “It's been our vision for a long time.”
The complex is less than two weeks away from what builders call “substantial completion,” which means it will be ready to use by Aug. 24, according to Kevin Cheek, an educational facility planner for the Sherman Carter Barnhart architectural firm.
Workers are finishing up roofing and some interior work in the fieldhouse, which will house locker rooms, concessions, public restrooms, coaching offices and training areas. They are preparing some last-minute paving and concrete work and other details.
The artificial turf field has been installed as have the lighting, home and visitor bleachers and press box.
The bleachers provide seating for 1,500 on the home side, 240 of them in reserved VIP seats, and 500 on the visitor side.
“What they've done in the last few weeks, it's been unbelievable. It's been leaps and bounds,” Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
The facility will be ready to use for the first scheduled soccer game Sept. 9 and the first scheduled football game Sept. 11, although it remains unclear whether spectators will be allowed during pandemic conditions, Boblett said.
Teams already have used the field for some activities, he said.
The field is on a plateau in front of the high school and is part of a master plan that eventually will move all athletic facilities from the former high school across Ky. 180.
In other business, the board agreed to comply with a recommendation by Gov. Andy Beshear to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28.
All classes will be virtual until then.
The board also pushed back until Sept. 9 the first day for students to start virtual classes.