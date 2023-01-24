Area schools are suiting up for an academic showdown at the Regional Governor's Cup competition next month.

The first stop on the way to the state Governor's Cup competition was the district tournament, which wrapped up last week for local schools.

Students Anna Bocook and Ace Farris of Ashland Blazer, Arnav Dharmagadda of Russell High School, Miguel Pangan of Russell Middle School and Eli Harper of East Carter Middle School saw scores that placed them in the top 10 in the state for their content assessment scores.

Boyd County Middle School, Ashland Blazer High School and Russell High School all placed first in overall final standings for their respective districts.

The following middle and high school scores are a roundup of last week's competition.

Governor's Cup District 2023 Final Results

District 62: West Carter High School, Elliott County High School, East Carter High School

Quick Recall

1st place: West Carter High School

2nd place: Elliot County High School

3rd place: East Carter High School

Future Problem Solving

1st place: West Carter High School

2nd place: East Carter High School

Mathematics

1st: Anthony Blevins, Elliott County High School

2nd: Curtis Bair, East Carter High School

3rd: Hallie Mayse, Elliott County High School

4th: Ellis Kidwell, West Carter High School

Tie, 4th: Kya Taylor, West Carter High School

Science

1st: Michael Campbell, Elliott County High School

2nd: William Duncan, Elliott County High School

3rd: Brady Sammons, East Carter High School

4th: Jacob Holbrook, East Carter High School

5th: Laela Binion, West Carter High School

Social Studies

1st: William Duncan, Elliott County High School

2nd: Ellis Kidwell, West Carter High School

3rd: Michael Campbell, Elliott County High School

4th: Hannah Hamric, Elliott County High School

5th: Mary Sherrard, East Carter High School

Language Arts

1st: Marshall Ainsley, West Carter High School

2nd: Virgil Ramey, East Carter High School

3rd: Brady Sammons, East Carter High School

4th: Gracie Thompson, West Carter High School

5th: Austin Wright, East Carter High School

Arts & Humanities

1st: Griffin James, East Carter High School

2nd: Noah Porter, East Carter High School

3rd: Hannah Hamric, Elliott County High School

4th: Hallie Mayse, Elliott County High School

5th: Kya Taylor, West Carter High School

Composition

1st: Summer Meade, East Carter High School

2nd: Robert Calhoun, East Carter High School

3rd: Marshall Ainsley, West Carter High School

4th: Isabella Gilliam, Elliott County High School

5th: Tomi Shuttle, West Carter High School

Overall Final Standings

1st: East Carter High School, 44

2nd: Elliott County High School, 39

3rd: West Carter High School, 36

District 63: Paul G. Blazer High School, Boyd County High School, Lawrence County High School

Quick Recall

1st: Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Boyd County High School

3rd: Lawrence County High School

Future Problem Solving

1st: Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Boyd County High School

3rd: Lawrence County High School

Mathematics

1st: Alexandra Ellison, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School

4th: Rileigh Cobern, Boyd County High School

5th: Brenton Long, Boyd County High School

Science

1st: Drake Caudill, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Bonham Buchannon, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd: Nathan Woolery, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd, tie: Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School

5th: Olivia Browning, Lawrence County High School

Social Studies

1st: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School

3rd: Dirk Hay, Paul G. Blazer High School

4th: Landon Mefford, Paul G. Blazer High School

5th: Natalie Kitts, Lawrence County High School

Language Arts

1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School

3rd: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School

4th: Mallory Johnson, Lawrence County High School

5th: Colton Thompson, Boyd County High School

Arts and Humanities

1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School

2nd: Trey Hall, Lawrence County High School

3rd: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School

4th: Elle Caldwell, Boyd County High School

5th: Emily Williams, Paul G. Blazer High School

Composition

1st: Natalie Kitts, Lawrence County High School

2nd: Olivia Browning, Lawrence County High School

3rd: Sydney Clark, Paul G. Blazer High School

4th: Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School

5: Marley Walter, Paul G. Blazer High School

Overall Final Standings

1st: Paul G. Blazer High School, 71.5

2nd: Boyd County High School, 27.5

3rd: Lawrence County High School, 23

District 64: Russell High School, Raceland-Worthington High School, Greenup County High School

Quick Recall

1st: Russell High School

2nd: Raceland-Worthington High School

3rd: Greenup County High School

Future Problem Solving

1st: Russell High School

2nd: Greenup County High School

3rd: Raceland-Worthington High School

Mathematics

1st: Jackson Morris, Russell High School

2nd: Yasmeen Farhat, Russell High School

3rd: Eli Hamm, Greenup County High School

4th: Hayden Spears, Greenup County High School

5th: Gianna Cook, Raceland-Worthington High School

Science

1st: Snehan Saroch, Russell High School

2nd: Jamez Copley, Raceland-Worthington High School

3rd: Anna Derscha, Russell High School

4th: Brody Kilburn, Russell High School

5th: Ethan Gibson, Greenup County High School

Social Studies

1st: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School

2nd: Jonah Craft, Russell High School

3rd: Ethan Huff, Greenup County High School

4th: Ian Broun, Russell High School

5th: Walker Holman, Raceland-Worthington High School

Language Arts

1st: Ahya Farhat, Russell High School

2nd: Alden Fredrick, Russell High School

3rd: Kiera Meyer, Raceland-Worthington High School

4th: Gianna Cook, Raceland-Worthington High School

5th: Jamez Copley, Raceland-Worthington High School

Arts & Humanities

1st: Isaac Love, Raceland-Worthington High School

2nd: Kiera Meyer, Raceland-Worthington High School

3rd: Ahya Farhat, Russell High School

4th: Laura Jiang, Russell High School

5th: Sarah Pierce, Greenup County High School

Composition

1st: Sarah Pierce, Greenup County High School

2nd: Austin Sizemore, Greenup County High School

3rd: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School

4th: Reece Highfield, Russell High School

5th: Ceeley Floyd, Russell High School

Overall Final Standings

1st: Russell High School, 66

2nd: Raceland-Worthington High School, 29

3rd: Greenup County High School, 27

District 70: Boyd County Middle School, Ashland Middle School, East Carter Middle School, West Carter Middle School

Quick Recall

1st: Boyd County Middle School

2nd: Ashland Middle School

3rd: East Carter Middle School

4th: West Carter Middle School

Future Problem Solving

1st: Ashland Middle School

2nd: West Carter Middle School

3rd: Boyd County Middle School

4th: East Carter Middle School

Mathematics

1st: Dylan Rymer, Boyd County Middle School

2nd: Chris Peacock, Ashland Middle School

3rd: Kirk Walker, Ashland Middle School

4th: Bransen Kelley, Ashland Middle School

5th: Josh Boyd, East Carter Middle School

Science

1st: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School

2nd: Owlsley Wells, Boyd County Middle School

3rd: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School

4th: Kaden Rogers, West Carter Middle School

5th: Keegan Thomas, East Carter Middle School

Social Studies

1st: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School

2nd: Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School

3rd: Kaden Rogers, West Carter Middle School

4th: Blayne Boggs, East Carter Middle School

5th: Zac Ramsey, Ashland Middle School

Language Arts

1st: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School

2nd: Bristol Clark, Ashland Middle School

3rd: Envy Babbitt, East Carter Middle School

4th: Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School

5th: Molly Hicks, Ashland Middle School

Arts & Humanities

1st: Mia Brandenburg, Boyd County Middle School

2nd: Ben Ream, Ashland Middle School

3rd: Daisy Yoakem, Boyd County Middle School

Tie, 3rd: Abagail Miller, East Carter Middle School

Tie, 3rd: Gracie Cole, Ashland Middle School

Composition

1st: Abagail Miller, East Carter Middle School

2nd: Grayce DeBord, West Carter Middle School

3rd: Izabella Carter, West Carter Middle School

4th: Gracie Taylor, Ashland Middle School

Tie, 5th: Kara Mabry, East Carter Middle School

Tie, 5th: Hailey Cassity, Boyd County Middle School

Overall Final Standings

1st: Boyd County Middle School 41.5

2nd: Ashland Middle School, 36

3rd: East Carter Middle School, 28.5

4th: West Carter Middle School, 18

District 71: McKell Middle School, Wurtland Middle School, Russell Middle School, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

Quick Recall

1st: Russell Middle School

2nd: Raceland-Worthington Middle School

3rd: Wurtland Middle School

4th: McKell Middle School

Future Problem Solving

1st: Russell Middle School

2nd: Wurtland Middle School

3rd: McKell Middle School

Mathematics

1st: Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School

2nd: Gavin Grandison, Russell Middle School

3rd: Myra Jindal, Russell Middle School

4th: Carter Nunley, McKell Middle School

5th: Jack Lewis, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

Science

1st: Harper Ragains, Russell Middle School

2nd: James DeJesso, Russell Middle School

3rd: Asher Bennett, Russell Middle School

Tie, 4th: Carter Nunley, McKell Middle School

Tie, 4th: Jack Lewis, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

Social Studies

1st: Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School

2nd: Mason Moore, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

3rd: Owen Nickel, Wurtland Middle School

4th: Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School

5th: Lucas DeJesso, Russell Middle School

Language Arts

1st: Harper Ragains, Russell Middle School

2nd: Brennan Harris, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

3rd: Zoey Keyes, Wurtland Middle School

4th: Aubrey McCoy, Wurtland Middle School

Tie, 5th: Eli Kazee, Russell Middle School

Tie, 5th: Mya Defoe, McKell Middle School

Arts & Humanities

1st: Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

2nd: Brady Hajjar, Russell Middle School

3rd: Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School

4th: Norah Smith, Russell Middle School

5th: Izzy Hill, McKell Middle School

Composition

1st: Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

2nd: Lexi Bowling, Wurtland Middle School

3rd: Zoey Keyes, Wurtland Middle School

4th: Vivian Fraley, Russell Middle School

5th: Allison McMackin, Raceland-Worthington Middle School

Overall Final Standings

1st: Russell Middle School, 64.5

2nd: Raceland-Worthington Middle School, 26.5

3rd: Wurtland Middle School, 23

4th: McKell Middle School, 9

