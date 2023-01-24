Area schools are suiting up for an academic showdown at the Regional Governor's Cup competition next month.
The first stop on the way to the state Governor's Cup competition was the district tournament, which wrapped up last week for local schools.
Students Anna Bocook and Ace Farris of Ashland Blazer, Arnav Dharmagadda of Russell High School, Miguel Pangan of Russell Middle School and Eli Harper of East Carter Middle School saw scores that placed them in the top 10 in the state for their content assessment scores.
Boyd County Middle School, Ashland Blazer High School and Russell High School all placed first in overall final standings for their respective districts.
The following middle and high school scores are a roundup of last week's competition.
Governor's Cup District 2023 Final Results
District 62: West Carter High School, Elliott County High School, East Carter High School
Quick Recall
1st place: West Carter High School
2nd place: Elliot County High School
3rd place: East Carter High School
Future Problem Solving
1st place: West Carter High School
2nd place: East Carter High School
Mathematics
1st: Anthony Blevins, Elliott County High School
2nd: Curtis Bair, East Carter High School
3rd: Hallie Mayse, Elliott County High School
4th: Ellis Kidwell, West Carter High School
Tie, 4th: Kya Taylor, West Carter High School
Science
1st: Michael Campbell, Elliott County High School
2nd: William Duncan, Elliott County High School
3rd: Brady Sammons, East Carter High School
4th: Jacob Holbrook, East Carter High School
5th: Laela Binion, West Carter High School
Social Studies
1st: William Duncan, Elliott County High School
2nd: Ellis Kidwell, West Carter High School
3rd: Michael Campbell, Elliott County High School
4th: Hannah Hamric, Elliott County High School
5th: Mary Sherrard, East Carter High School
Language Arts
1st: Marshall Ainsley, West Carter High School
2nd: Virgil Ramey, East Carter High School
3rd: Brady Sammons, East Carter High School
4th: Gracie Thompson, West Carter High School
5th: Austin Wright, East Carter High School
Arts & Humanities
1st: Griffin James, East Carter High School
2nd: Noah Porter, East Carter High School
3rd: Hannah Hamric, Elliott County High School
4th: Hallie Mayse, Elliott County High School
5th: Kya Taylor, West Carter High School
Composition
1st: Summer Meade, East Carter High School
2nd: Robert Calhoun, East Carter High School
3rd: Marshall Ainsley, West Carter High School
4th: Isabella Gilliam, Elliott County High School
5th: Tomi Shuttle, West Carter High School
Overall Final Standings
1st: East Carter High School, 44
2nd: Elliott County High School, 39
3rd: West Carter High School, 36
District 63: Paul G. Blazer High School, Boyd County High School, Lawrence County High School
Quick Recall
1st: Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Boyd County High School
3rd: Lawrence County High School
Future Problem Solving
1st: Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Boyd County High School
3rd: Lawrence County High School
Mathematics
1st: Alexandra Ellison, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School
4th: Rileigh Cobern, Boyd County High School
5th: Brenton Long, Boyd County High School
Science
1st: Drake Caudill, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Bonham Buchannon, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd: Nathan Woolery, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd, tie: Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School
5th: Olivia Browning, Lawrence County High School
Social Studies
1st: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School
3rd: Dirk Hay, Paul G. Blazer High School
4th: Landon Mefford, Paul G. Blazer High School
5th: Natalie Kitts, Lawrence County High School
Language Arts
1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School
3rd: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School
4th: Mallory Johnson, Lawrence County High School
5th: Colton Thompson, Boyd County High School
Arts and Humanities
1st: Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School
2nd: Trey Hall, Lawrence County High School
3rd: Caroline Yates, Paul G. Blazer High School
4th: Elle Caldwell, Boyd County High School
5th: Emily Williams, Paul G. Blazer High School
Composition
1st: Natalie Kitts, Lawrence County High School
2nd: Olivia Browning, Lawrence County High School
3rd: Sydney Clark, Paul G. Blazer High School
4th: Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School
5: Marley Walter, Paul G. Blazer High School
Overall Final Standings
1st: Paul G. Blazer High School, 71.5
2nd: Boyd County High School, 27.5
3rd: Lawrence County High School, 23
District 64: Russell High School, Raceland-Worthington High School, Greenup County High School
Quick Recall
1st: Russell High School
2nd: Raceland-Worthington High School
3rd: Greenup County High School
Future Problem Solving
1st: Russell High School
2nd: Greenup County High School
3rd: Raceland-Worthington High School
Mathematics
1st: Jackson Morris, Russell High School
2nd: Yasmeen Farhat, Russell High School
3rd: Eli Hamm, Greenup County High School
4th: Hayden Spears, Greenup County High School
5th: Gianna Cook, Raceland-Worthington High School
Science
1st: Snehan Saroch, Russell High School
2nd: Jamez Copley, Raceland-Worthington High School
3rd: Anna Derscha, Russell High School
4th: Brody Kilburn, Russell High School
5th: Ethan Gibson, Greenup County High School
Social Studies
1st: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School
2nd: Jonah Craft, Russell High School
3rd: Ethan Huff, Greenup County High School
4th: Ian Broun, Russell High School
5th: Walker Holman, Raceland-Worthington High School
Language Arts
1st: Ahya Farhat, Russell High School
2nd: Alden Fredrick, Russell High School
3rd: Kiera Meyer, Raceland-Worthington High School
4th: Gianna Cook, Raceland-Worthington High School
5th: Jamez Copley, Raceland-Worthington High School
Arts & Humanities
1st: Isaac Love, Raceland-Worthington High School
2nd: Kiera Meyer, Raceland-Worthington High School
3rd: Ahya Farhat, Russell High School
4th: Laura Jiang, Russell High School
5th: Sarah Pierce, Greenup County High School
Composition
1st: Sarah Pierce, Greenup County High School
2nd: Austin Sizemore, Greenup County High School
3rd: Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School
4th: Reece Highfield, Russell High School
5th: Ceeley Floyd, Russell High School
Overall Final Standings
1st: Russell High School, 66
2nd: Raceland-Worthington High School, 29
3rd: Greenup County High School, 27
District 70: Boyd County Middle School, Ashland Middle School, East Carter Middle School, West Carter Middle School
Quick Recall
1st: Boyd County Middle School
2nd: Ashland Middle School
3rd: East Carter Middle School
4th: West Carter Middle School
Future Problem Solving
1st: Ashland Middle School
2nd: West Carter Middle School
3rd: Boyd County Middle School
4th: East Carter Middle School
Mathematics
1st: Dylan Rymer, Boyd County Middle School
2nd: Chris Peacock, Ashland Middle School
3rd: Kirk Walker, Ashland Middle School
4th: Bransen Kelley, Ashland Middle School
5th: Josh Boyd, East Carter Middle School
Science
1st: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School
2nd: Owlsley Wells, Boyd County Middle School
3rd: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School
4th: Kaden Rogers, West Carter Middle School
5th: Keegan Thomas, East Carter Middle School
Social Studies
1st: Eli Harper, East Carter Middle School
2nd: Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School
3rd: Kaden Rogers, West Carter Middle School
4th: Blayne Boggs, East Carter Middle School
5th: Zac Ramsey, Ashland Middle School
Language Arts
1st: Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School
2nd: Bristol Clark, Ashland Middle School
3rd: Envy Babbitt, East Carter Middle School
4th: Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School
5th: Molly Hicks, Ashland Middle School
Arts & Humanities
1st: Mia Brandenburg, Boyd County Middle School
2nd: Ben Ream, Ashland Middle School
3rd: Daisy Yoakem, Boyd County Middle School
Tie, 3rd: Abagail Miller, East Carter Middle School
Tie, 3rd: Gracie Cole, Ashland Middle School
Composition
1st: Abagail Miller, East Carter Middle School
2nd: Grayce DeBord, West Carter Middle School
3rd: Izabella Carter, West Carter Middle School
4th: Gracie Taylor, Ashland Middle School
Tie, 5th: Kara Mabry, East Carter Middle School
Tie, 5th: Hailey Cassity, Boyd County Middle School
Overall Final Standings
1st: Boyd County Middle School 41.5
2nd: Ashland Middle School, 36
3rd: East Carter Middle School, 28.5
4th: West Carter Middle School, 18
District 71: McKell Middle School, Wurtland Middle School, Russell Middle School, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
Quick Recall
1st: Russell Middle School
2nd: Raceland-Worthington Middle School
3rd: Wurtland Middle School
4th: McKell Middle School
Future Problem Solving
1st: Russell Middle School
2nd: Wurtland Middle School
3rd: McKell Middle School
Mathematics
1st: Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School
2nd: Gavin Grandison, Russell Middle School
3rd: Myra Jindal, Russell Middle School
4th: Carter Nunley, McKell Middle School
5th: Jack Lewis, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
Science
1st: Harper Ragains, Russell Middle School
2nd: James DeJesso, Russell Middle School
3rd: Asher Bennett, Russell Middle School
Tie, 4th: Carter Nunley, McKell Middle School
Tie, 4th: Jack Lewis, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
Social Studies
1st: Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School
2nd: Mason Moore, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
3rd: Owen Nickel, Wurtland Middle School
4th: Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School
5th: Lucas DeJesso, Russell Middle School
Language Arts
1st: Harper Ragains, Russell Middle School
2nd: Brennan Harris, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
3rd: Zoey Keyes, Wurtland Middle School
4th: Aubrey McCoy, Wurtland Middle School
Tie, 5th: Eli Kazee, Russell Middle School
Tie, 5th: Mya Defoe, McKell Middle School
Arts & Humanities
1st: Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
2nd: Brady Hajjar, Russell Middle School
3rd: Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School
4th: Norah Smith, Russell Middle School
5th: Izzy Hill, McKell Middle School
Composition
1st: Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
2nd: Lexi Bowling, Wurtland Middle School
3rd: Zoey Keyes, Wurtland Middle School
4th: Vivian Fraley, Russell Middle School
5th: Allison McMackin, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
Overall Final Standings
1st: Russell Middle School, 64.5
2nd: Raceland-Worthington Middle School, 26.5
3rd: Wurtland Middle School, 23
4th: McKell Middle School, 9