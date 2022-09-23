CATLETTSBURG A co-defendant in an arson case has elected to head to trial.
Branden Baldridge, 35, is the husband to Tasha Baldridge, also 35. The couple are accused of setting fire to an RV over a custody dispute.
Earlier this month, Tasha appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court for a bond hearing where a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy gave testimony.
The deputy testified that they had a positive ID on Branden who was seen by an eyewitness exiting the woods while carrying a gas can.
The deputy elaborated that the Baldridges showed up to a birthday party uninvited and afterwards torched an RV valued at about $100,000.
Tasha's yellow Chevy Cobalt was also reported to be at the scene at the time of the fire.
On Friday, Branden's attorney, Caleb Hurt, who does not represent Mrs. Baldridge, told the court his client was requesting a jury trial.
Hurt told Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis that he planned on entering several pre-trial motions and anticipated needing at least until the first of the year to prepare.
Judge Davis set Mr. Baldridge's next pre-trial conference to occur on Jan. 13, 2023, and his jury selection to begin Feb. 20, 2023.
