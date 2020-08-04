ASHLAND The Boyd County Animal Shelter reopened this week after being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Steve Minton said the shelter closed to the public on March 17.
“We were still making emergency calls for everyone’s safety, but we were trying to keep the disease away from employees,” Minton said.
Safety measures will be in place, he said. Face masks are required and anyone entering the shelter will have their temperature taken; if it’s higher than 100.5 degrees, they won’t be allowed to enter.
In addition, only one family will be admitted at a time.
Minton said two employees have taken voluntary layoffs; because of the employee shortage, hours during which the public can visit are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Animal control officers will remain available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
During the closure, the shelter was not able to allow adoptions, so Minton said he contacted some area rescues for help, and he got it.
"We reached out to One by One Animal Advocates," he said of the Huntington-based organization. "We’ve worked with them for two or three years now, and they’re wonderful to work with. Anytime we find a dog that needs help, they’ve come and gotten it and taken really good care of it."
He said Tri-State Spay and Neuter has helped with cats.
As of press time, the Boyd shelter had no cats and six dogs; two of the dogs were ready for adoption.
The adoption process is simple. Minton said potential adopters have a little paperwork to complete. They can pick out a dog and take it home that day. They also receive a voucher to cover the cost of spay or neuter, rabies and other shots at one of 18 veterinarians. Cost is $75 to adopt a dog and $50 to adopt a cat.
“It takes a community to make this thing work and they have been wonderful,” Minton said.
For more information about adoptable dogs at the Boyd County Animal Shelter, call (606) 324-0745.