Boyd County High School’s Class of 1986 decided to spearhead an ambitious and generous project about five years ago, and it blossomed into an annual boost for county teachers. It keeps on growing, evidenced by this past weekend.
It began as a golf scramble that raised about $1,500 for a family in need.
By 2020, when the COVID pandemic put the project on hiatus, Cammie Kersey, Shannon Ray and several others from the Class of ’86 noticed a survey that teachers on average spend about $750 out of their pocket on education-related expenses each year.
“We thought, why don’t we raise money for teachers for school supplies?” said Ray, who now lives near Tampa, Florida. One of his daughters is a teacher in the Sunshine State.
The group, Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers, raked in $4,500 in the first year. Last year, it grew to $10,000. They were able to write 18 $500 checks to 18 different teachers.
The goal was to raise $20,000 in 2023.
As of Sunday, checks were still rolling in, and Ray anticipated “we should surpass that number.”
Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers hosted an event at The Mill AKY on Friday that featured a dinner, live DJ, cash bar and a 50/50 raffle, and then conducted a golf scramble on Saturday at Diamond Links in Catlettsburg. It attracted 19 teams.
“I have to say it choked me up a bit to see the turnout and generosity of so many,” Ray said. “Every dime goes to the teachers.
“We love our teachers, and we love our county,” he added. “Our goal is to eventually get money to every teacher in Boyd County.”
Visit the Boyd County Alumni Supporting Teachers Facebook page for more information about the group or to donate to the cause.