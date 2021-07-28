Boyd County High School has added the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program to its offerings for students.
The program was offered from JAG Kentucky, an affiliate of the national JAG program, to the district. The JAG program is implemented through a special incentive grant, which was voted on and accepted during the July 27 Boyd County Board of Education meeting.
“I thought it would be an excellent opportunity for our students at Boyd County High School,” said Bill Boblett, Boyd County High School Superintendent.
The program teaches soft skills and helps students with employability skills.
“JAG's competency-based curriculum educates students in areas of career development, job attainment and retention, leadership, financial literacy and numerous other life skills, all of which enhance a student’s employability and likelihood of success upon graduation,” according to the organization’s website jagky.org.
Boblett had a conversation with the state program administrators then presented the opportunity back to the district for implementation.
“It’s a program that targets students who may need extra support either in school or at home and its whole goal is to help them find employment,” said Boblett.
JAG is implemented to help students be successful despite the odds.
“JAG Kentucky is committed to partnering with students to overcome barriers, ensuring they stay in school through graduation,” said jagky.org. “We prepare them for college or career pathways that will help them reach their full potential as leaders for their families, communities, Kentucky and our nation.”
It also helps students prepare for post-secondary education if that is the path they choose after high school, said Boblett.
“Their mission is to help young people with great promise succeed both in school and on the job and it teaches them employability skills,” said Boblett.
The program works to connect students with internships or set up job shadowing opportunities while they are still in school.
“JAG Kentucky actively engages with local employers, professionals, and service providers to expose students to the numerous opportunities for career options after graduation,” the website said.
“Hopefully they can make that connection, and once they graduate, that internship could lead into a job or lead someone into a pathway,” said Boblett.
Boblett hopes the students will be able to go to a job, community college, a four-year university or career and technical school prepared which will lead them to success following their high school graduation.
Boyd County is the second in the area to implement the program as Greenup County will also add JAG to the school's instruction beginning in the fall.
