CATLETTSBURG A combination of outdated software, manpower issues and timing are to blame for an audit released last week on the Boyd County Fiscal Court showing 13 findings, according to the judge-executive and the county treasurer.
The 2020 audit, released on Feb. 14, showed findings ranging from misstatements on the county’s debt, accounts reconciling improperly and expenses being inaccurately reported for the coronavirus relief fund.
Almost half of the findings were repeat findings from the 2019 audit, released in June 2021. Some findings, such as the lack of segregation of duties in keeping the books (meaning there should be more than one set of eyes looking over the ledgers) and inaccurately reporting the capital projects fund — date back to the 2015 fiscal year.
However, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the court is doing all it can to address the repeat findings, stating due to the audits being back to back, the county couldn’t adjust things for 2020 because the government was already well into the 2021 fiscal year when the 2019 audit was released.
“Of course any time you have findings, it’s a concern,” Chaney said. “But I’m not overly worried about what they found just due to the fact that these audits were back to back. In ’19 and ‘20, there was no way we could make adjustments for recurring findings for the 2020 audit.”
Chaney said the delay in the audits was due to the pandemic — in normal years, the auditors come into the office, are given their own room and look through the books. Due to the pandemic, the auditors needed to have the files sent to them electronically for review.
Michael Goins, communications director for the state auditor’s office, said the pandemic did throw a monkey wrench into how the office conducted audits. He said normally, once the fiscal year is over, the next audit starts right way, depending on the work load with other county offices (the auditor’s office not only checks the books on the fiscal courts, but the county sheriffs’ and the county clerks’ offices as well).
In the case of Boyd County, Goins said while the pandemic played a part in delaying the audit, the court had opted to use a private CPA firm for the 2018 audit that wound up coming in late (May 2020, according to the audit report). The firm was supposed to conduct the 2019 audit, but the state auditor’s office ended up having to take it on before starting in on the 2020 audit.
According to Patricia Ball, the county treasurer, many of the woes found in the audit — like the report of bonds and other debts being off by millions of dollars — was due to an outdated accounting software failing to pull the proper information over. She said, in early 2019, she caught the issue and started letting state agencies — primarily the Department of Local Government — know that there was a problem.
“I worked and worked on it, I thought we had it fixed but apparently a lot things weren’t coming over,” she said.
That software issue is being rectified — last year, the fiscal court awarded a bid to Tyler Technologies for an entirely new system. As of Feb. 17, when the interview with Ball and Chaney was conducted, the treasurer and the finance director were undergoing training on the new programming, with hopes that it’ll be up and running within the next few months.
Other issues, according to Ball, were due to human error. For instance, the payroll couldn’t be reconciled to zero (a finding also found in 2019) — according to the audit, it ended up reconciling to — $39,000. Ball said this was due to a different type of accounting than she’s used to.
“I was going by normal bank reconciliation procedures,” Ball said. “That’s not the way the auditors want it. They want everything to balance to zero on the payroll account.”
Ball, who has been the county treasurer for eight years, said her background is in private sector accounting, not public sector accounting. She said she was the bookkeeper at a convenience store she and her family owned and she worked for a private accounting firm prior to taking on the position.
Revenues and disbursements needed to be reconciled by roughly $2.5 million apiece to get the books straight, according to the audit, a repeat from the year prior. While some of it is attributable to the software issue, Ball said she wasn’t coding the monies properly.
“The revenue part was kind of my fault,” she said. “I was coding everything as a negative. Nothing is missing. I wasn’t coding it as expenditures, I was coding it in receipts. So I had to adjust those. It was just a matter of putting it in the right spot.”
And due to issues with the software, she needed to do all those entries by hand, again leading to more human error.
Another flub-up was the Senior Center account posting a — $116 balance at year end. According to Ball, that was a result of missing a bank deposit by one day.
Chaney said the court has worked to get more hands on deck to assist Ball, by hiring a person to handle accounts payable — a full-time job in itself, according to Ball — and moving Missy Justice into the role as Finance Director. These personnel moves did accomplish two things, according to Chaney – it takes work load off of the treasurer and it helps with that segregation-of-duties business, which the auditor’s office stressed in the report as paramount to ensuring checks and balances in the system.
Goins said the segregation-of-duties issue is a common finding in small county offices throughout Kentucky, mainly because the staffs are small so it’s harder to split the duties. Nevertheless, Goins said segregation of duties is something to strive for, because it keeps the books honest.
Another issue raised in the audit was budget amendments not being submitted to the Department of Local Government. Chaney and Ball said they were blindsided by that assessment, because the treasurer had submitted quarterly reports and was told there was no issues.
“It kind of floored me, I did the budget amendment and I sent it up,” Ball said. “I did a quarterly report and they said everything was fine. But it wasn’t fine because they didn’t get the budget amendment. I’m thinking I’m doing great, but I wasn’t.”
Added Chaney: “That’s what we’re questioning, too – they said they didn’t have it, but she gets a quarterly report and they tell her she’s doing fine. So that’s one I’m questioning.”
Ball said she thinks some of the communication breakdown between the court and DLG was as a result of the department having a lot of employees work from home in the early months of the pandemic.
With all the coronavirus funds coming in from the Feds in 2020, the most recent audit there was issues with how the funds were tracked and what all was submitted for CARES Act reimbursement.
According to the report, the auditors were given a schedule of federal funds expended by the county amounting to $1.033 million. However, there was $313,206 omitted from that schedule and almost $18,000 was included that were actually outside the fiscal year.
Ball said a large part of the federal fund issues – particularly with FEMA and other programs besides the CARES Act – was due to the a discrepancy between the fiscal year and calendar year. She said the Feds were looking for information according to the fiscal year, yet the records were being kept according to the calendar year.
The CARES Act Reimbursements issues – the report stated almost $52,000 was submitted that shouldn’t have been – was due to all the large influx of money and doing the best they could keeping up, according to Ball and Chaney.
For instance, the sheriff’s deputies salaries were reimbursed by the CARES Act, based on the guidance from the Treasury Department. However, there was other monies coming from the Feds that were being used to pay into the deputies’ salaries – Chaney said it wasn’t “necessarily double-dipping but you were receiving that money that was going into a pot when you were paying with the CARES money.”
If that sounds confusing, according to Ball and Justice, it was.
“I think the thing that bothered us about it was we had thousands of dollars more than what they were telling us that were qualified expenses and was way over what we submitted,” Justice said.
Chaney said similar to the DLG issues, the federal submissions were “approved, approved, approved.” With hindsight being 2020 (literally and figuratively) Chaney said mistakes were made and they learned they should have pulled the federal dollars out from the other program before submitting for CARES.
Chaney said he doesn’t anticipate any issues from the Feds over the error. With the ARPA funds being chalked up as loss of revenue and no documentation needing to be submitted to the treasury now, Chaney said there shouldn’t be any issues moving forward.
Despite the issues with the fed dollars, Chaney said he’s proud of how the staff handled things, given the changing guidance from the Feds.
Once the audit report was released Monday, Chaney said he explained he discussed the issues with the other commissioners of the fiscal court, setting their minds at ease.
“I explained to the commissioners and Patty has had conversations with them,” Chaney said. “We have taken actions that needed to take place in order to be able to offset these findings. They called yesterday (Feb. 16) with concerns and rightfully so.”
When The Daily Independent contacted Commissioners Keith Watts and Randy Stapleton, both said they had not talked to the judge about the audit. Stapelton said he didn’t have much time to study the findings, but felt comfortable with the bottom line, while Watts said he had a meeting scheduled with the judge for this week.
Commissioner Larry Brown said he spoke with the judge and the treasurer about the audit. He said initially seeing 13 findings gave him cause for concern, but once he understood the context surrounding the report and the steps being taken in the treasurer’s office, it made more sense to him.
“Thirteen findings was alarming to me,” Brown said. “But once you do your due diligence in following up and finding out where we are and what we are doing, it’s more understandable. We shouldn’t see repeat findings. We should be able to correct these.”
Brown said he also reached out to the state auditor’s office and found all the issues listed in the audit were correctable. He also spoke with the treasurer to make sure “she has all the tools she needs.”
“I would like to have some checks and balances throughout the year, so if we’re doing something we don’t just see it once a year on the audit,” Brown said. “And I think at the court meeting we can sit down and figure out what we need to do to make sure these findings don’t reappear again.”
Chaney said moving forward, he would give periodic updates on what the court is doing to get the books straight. He said when the new software is launched he’d show The Daily Independent the new technology in order to show the wider community the fixes underway.
The bottom line, according to Chaney, is the taxpayer money in Boyd County is “being handled extremely cautiously and extremely well.”
“As far as the repeat findings, this court has worked hard to fulfill those findings as far as spreading work out amongst people, creating new positions, moving people into new positions – we have a new accounting software coming,” Chaney said. “There’s no excuse for the findings; they are findings.”
Ball said she is diligent about the taxpayers’ money as well.
“I work very hard to watch the taxpayers’ money,” Ball said. “I’m constantly asking ‘what are you doing? Why are you spending this?’ I do apologize for the audit findings, I was very upset about them myself. But I was more frustrated before that because of the software problems … I knew there would be a problem with the audit.”
