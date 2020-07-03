Boyd County now has 23 active cases of COVID-19 after the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one additional case on Friday.
A 29-year-old male is in home isolation.
In all, there have been 73 cases in Boyd County, including three deaths and 47 recoveries.
Of the 29 cases reported in June, 21 were associated with travel. Twenty-six of those patients exhibited symptoms. The health department has reported six cases in July so far.
Greenup County’s tally remains at 31. Carter County has had at least 26 cases.