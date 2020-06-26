A 14-month-old Boyd County girl has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced the case on Friday, pushing the county’s case count to 64 in all.
The 14-month-old is in home isolation with the travel-associated case. It’s also connected to another positive case.
Forty-two Boyd County patients have recovered. There have been three deaths.
The health department is no longer reporting the number of tests.
Tests are available at KDMC, Dr. Matt Lewis, Primary Plus Ashland and Walmart (visit doineedacovid19test.com).
Greenup County’s health department reported zero additional tests on Friday. The total stands at 27, including 13 active. There have been no deaths in Greenup County.
Carter County’s health department did not issue a report this week.