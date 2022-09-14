CATLETTSBURG Last year saw record dollars in tourism spending in Boyd County, placing the county in the top 10 for the entire state, according to Boyd County Tourism director Andrew Steele.
In a presentation Tuesday to the fiscal court, Steele said the county saw $147.29 million in spending, generating $11.5 million in state and local taxes, $29.3 million in wages and leading to the employment of 1,067 people.
Steele said the amount of tourism dollars spent in Boyd has been climbing steadily, thanks to the hard work of area businesses such as Rush Off-Road and Camp Landing attracting visitors, as well as efforts to turn Ashland and the county into destination spots.
"I'm just the marketing guy, it's the leadership in this county that has led to this," he said. "With everything that's happening with the race track and the developments at Camp Landing, we only expect to see that grow."
Steele also noted Marathon bringing in out-of-town workers has also driven a good bit of tourism dollars through hotel stays.
"In the offseason, they're keeping our rooms filled," he said.
And the numbers corroborate it — in 2019, the county saw $84 million in tourism spending. Despite COVID-19, the amount rose to $119 million in tourism dollars.
Given the trend — and the development of new attractions such as the race track — Steele said it's feasible for Boyd to crack $200 million in tourism dollars in the near future.
"We're only $30 million off from being up there with the bourbon counties," he said. "I think we have the potential to move towards the top if we keep it up."
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he's hoping to see the U.S. 60 corridor grow with new developments.
"Right now, it's just a McDonald's and a gas station off the interstate; people have no idea there's a whole bunch of restaurants just a mile or two off the interstate," he said.
Over the last 45 days, Chaney said he's seen interest in land around the area, especially in light of the approval of a license for Revolutionary Racing.
Commissioner Keith Watts said he's seeing land go up for sale he never thought would go to market, while Commissioner Larry Brown noted the changes since the fiscal court went in on the Camp Landing project.
"Four years ago, it used to sit empty," Brown said. "Now look at what's happening."
