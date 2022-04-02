OLIVE HILL Children and adults in Olive Hill are staying fit through boxing at Wilson’s Fitness and Martial Arts.
Wilson’s Fitness and Martial Arts offers a range of classes for people of all ages to learn self-defense and to strengthen themselves both physically and mentally. Owner Allen Wilson believes boxing is a great way for both children and adults to relieve stress and to stay in shape.
“Boxing is a great exercise whether you want to spar with it or not, whether you want to get in there and hit each other or you just want to do the cardio boxing part of it,” Wilson said. “It’s a great workout all the way around because you’re working your core, you work your abdominals, you’re working your upper body.”
The fitness center holds boxing classes every Tuesday for children and adults 11 and older, taught by 19-year-old Garrett Waddell. Waddell said while boxing can be difficult to begin, it is a humbling experience that helps both children and adults mentally and physically.
“Do not give up with your technique. It’s always going to be a little tedious starting off. When I’m teaching other kids, I always see them get frustrated, but later on they start enjoying it and feel more confident in themselves. Just keep on going. Don’t give up,” Waddell said.
Aside from having a chance to work out, Wilson said boxing gives children the opportunity to find a better path in life by having an outlet for their emotions and an effective use of their time that teaches them discipline and respect.
“We’re hoping to give kids a different avenue to be able to have different things they can do and a different outlet to make sure they make good decisions and make sure they don’t go down the wrong road,” Wilson said.