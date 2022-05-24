RUSSELL Poage Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced Kaya Bowman, a Senior at Russell High School, as the Junior ROTC Outstanding Cadet.
The selection of the student to receive the DAR Junior ROTC Award is made by the unit commander following DAR guidelines. The Outstanding Cadet must be in the upper 25% of their ROTC classes and academic subjects. They must have shown qualities of leadership ability and demonstrate loyalty, dependability, patriotism and good character. Not more than one student in a graduating class may be selected to receive the Junior DAR Bronze ROTC Medal.
Bowman is the daughter of Alan and Susan Bowman and will be attending Morehead University in the fall.