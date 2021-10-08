Alicia Bowling has lost track of exactly how many marathons she’s run, but she likely will never forget what she’s about to experience on Monday.
Bowling, of Ashland, will be one of 16,000-plus participants in the prestigious Boston Marathon.
She, husband Aaron, and their two children — Alivia, 15, and Andrew, 12 — left for Beantown on Friday evening.
An ultrasound technologist at the Woody Williams VA Medical Center, Bowling has been keenly aware of COVID-19 and its effect on events. She was concerned the virus would cause a cancellation.
“There’s just so much uncertainty,” Bowling said. “Just to be able to be there is a huge deal to me. My co-workers, even if they’ve had a sniffle, they’ve called off because they don’t want to get me sick.”
Bowling, 39, was never a runner until she hit her 30s. She endured a five-year battle with stage 3 melanoma from age 23 to 28.
Joe Stevens, a friend of hers and an ER nurse, died at age 33 from stage 4 melanoma. He was an avid cyclist.
“He kind of inspired me to start running,” Bowling said. “I really just wanted to do a 5K to show cancer who’s boss.”
She finished up her final surgeries and chemotherapy at 28, and then at 30 or 31, she laced up the running shoes.
“I could barely run a mile,” she said with a laugh. “I was out of shape.”
Now, 26.2 seems like a drop in the bucket based on her resume.
In March, she performed well in a “Last Man Standing” in Lucasville, Ohio, where she logged 110 miles — 108 officially counted, due to qualifying time.
She conquered a 41-mile road race in Tennessee in May, when she finished fourth. In June, she placed first in the Eagle Up Ultra, a 100K event in Canal Fulton, Ohio (near Akron).
As Bowling describes her progress, “over the last two years, I figured out I can run kinda fast.”
The qualifying time for the Boston Marathon is 3:35 (3 hours, 35 minutes). In February 2020, she recorded a 3:23 in Columbus.
However, due to COVID, the 125th installment of the Boston Marathon only accepted runners 7:47 better than that qualifying standard in order to trim the field nearly in half. Bowling still managed to make the cut.
Kevin Middleton, Bowling’s friend from Morehead, initially qualified but did not meet the new requirements — by four seconds. However, because a number of runners had to drop out, he recently received an acceptance letter.
Area runner Missy Moore has multiple Boston Marathons under her belt. She qualified again this year, but she elected not to go due to personal reasons. Moore has been Bowling’s mentor.
Bowling will catch a bus in Boston Common and head to the start line in Hopkinton. She doesn’t have a particular goal in mind.
“This is my celebration lap,” Bowling said. “I’m not gonna put a time goal on it. Obviously, I want to run a strong race, but I truly want to just embrace it, and take it all in.”
Bowling said she has a great support system, including family and friends, surrounding her. Her kids are runners, too. She joked that they may be more excited to see Olympians Shalane Flanagan and Desiree Linden more than Mom on Monday.
Bowling said a group of running companions have consistently met her at 5 in the morning to run around Ashland. She racks up about 55-65 miles a week — which she still doesn’t consider “high-mileage training.”
For now, her eyes are on Monday’s miles in Massachusetts.
