At 90 years young, Jim Rader is having a ball — with a bowling ball.
The Ashland resident captured the Super Senior division championship in the Kentucky State Senior Open on Oct. 9-10 at Spare Time in Ironton.
Rader is one of three local men who earned titles and qualified for the national tournament, which will likely be in Las Vegas in August 2022.
Harry Elmer, a Catlettsburg business owner, was victorious in the Class A (ages 70-74) division. John Wilson, of Ironton, picked up the Class D (55-59) trophy. Wilson had the best score in the tournament — a 1,508 in six games (with handicap factored in).
“Johnny was on that day,” said Keith Adkins, the Association Manager of River Cities USBC, of which all three men are members.
Rader’s group included bowlers age 75 and up. He turned 90 in August.
“I’m tickled to death,” he said. “I didn’t know whether I could do it or not, but I love bowling. I decided to enter the tournament, and good luck came upon me and I won it.”
Rader’s bowling days extend all the way back to 1952 at Anchor Lanes in Kanawha City, West Virginia. The East Bank native also frequented Boulevard Lanes in Charleston with his father and brother.
Rader’s career with CSX brought him to Ashland in 1966. He initially worked on the railroad in Hanley, West Virginia, in 1951. Rader retired in Russell in 1993.
He’s bowled in numerous leagues over the years. He served as CSX Tournament Director in 1995, when the event drew 85 teams.
Rader’s “home” alley was Blue Ribbon Lanes until it closed in 2019. He now bowls twice weekly at Spare Time.
The left-hander uses a fingertip ball and rolls a 12-pounder — down from the 16 he used years ago — with a hook. His career-high is a 290, which he’s achieved twice. That’s 10 short of a perfect game. His best three-game series is 770, he said.
About seven years back, Rader had surgery on his right shoulder after sustaining a tear in it lifting his bowling ball toward his locker, but he’s never suffered an injury to his left side. He also has no knee problems.
As for how he stays in such tip-top shape, Rader said, “I’ve always taken care of myself. I’ve never smoked a cigarette. I’ve never drunk a cup of coffee in my life.”
Rader is married to this third wife, Kathy, who used to bowl but “didn’t particularly like it,” he said with a chuckle. She urges Jim to stick with it because “it kinda keeps me going.” Kathy and Jim have been together for about 20 years.
Rader’s first two marriages lasted almost 25 years apiece, he said. He had seven children, four of whom are still living. He has 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Most of them live in the Mountaineer State, he said.
Venturing to Vegas won’t be Rader’s first rodeo in terms of national bowling tournaments. He’s participated in five others — two in Alabama, one in Las Vegas and two in Reno.
This latest feat might be his favorite.
“I thought it was pretty amazing for a 90-year-old man,” Rader said.
Adkins agreed. He was impressed with all of the champions. He himself finished third in Class B. A Bowling Green woman beat Adkins by just 19 pins.
Rader had the following scores in the Ironton tournament earlier this month: 196, 222, 237, 173, 190 and 224.
In six games, Elmer recorded these scores: 192, 255, 168, 187, 230 and 214.
Wilson eclipsed 200 every game. He had scores of 251, 246, 245, 246, 237 and 202.
