Dawson-Bryant High School’s bowling coach has been indicted after being accused of attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl via the internet, according to court records.
Brent Wirzfeld, 41, of Ironton, is listed on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website as Coal Grove’s bowling coach for the 2020-21 school year, while minutes from an August 2020 school board meeting show he was approved to work as a substitute teacher for this school year.
As reported previously in The Daily Independent, Wirzfeld was picked up May 7 in an Ashland Police-led internet sting in which he attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl at Central Park to have intercourse with her.
At the time of his arrest, Wirzfeld had weed he agreed to supply the girl, an APD press release stated.
Wirzfeld was indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury on one count of using a computer to to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Wirzfeld is set for arraignment in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday.
