ASHLAND Hometown teams are warming up and perfecting their gravy recipes for Ashland’s fourth annual biscuit and gravy competition.
The Gravy Bowl is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at The Union at 2020 Carter Ave.
Attendees may sample biscuit and gravy dishes from local restaurants, organizations and at-home chefs. Gravy entries are featured in three categories: sawmill gravy (meat gravy), country gravy (meatless gravy) and a freestyle category.
Biscuits for the event will be provided by local McDonald’s restaurants.
The Gravy Bowl will also feature a brunch bar and live music by local artists.
Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Entries will be judged by a panel and “Best of Show” winners will be selected from all three categories in each division. An overall “People’s Choice Award” winner will be selected by event guests. The participating team that displays the most spirit and best décor will be awarded the “Biscuit Blitz Award.”
The event, hosted by Ashland in Motion, will benefit future events and revitalization efforts.
Sampling tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 at Ashland in Motion fourth annual Gravy Bowl at The Union on Carter from TicketSource.
Because of the venue size and fire code regulations, tickets will be sold for 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
Limited day-of tickets will be $10 plus tasting tickets; admittance is not guaranteed.