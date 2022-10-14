PRESTONSBURG A grand opening this weekend will double as a fundraiser.
Bourbon maker 1620 Distilling will open its tasting room in Prestonsburg for an event that will raise money for the Floyd County Community Foundation Crisis Fund; all proceeds will go to the the families of law enforcement killed in July while attempting to serve an emergency protective order.
Kyle Turner, owner of 1620 Distilling, said admission, which is $20, will give attendees the chance to try 1620’s product, which has been available in liquor stores since January, as well as sample moonshine from Pauley Hollow Distillery, which is based in Pikeville, and wines from Savage Farms in Louisa.
“We wanted to do something (for the families) for some time and we were working with the city to make sure the timing was right,” Turner said. “Prestonsburg was really receptive to the idea.”
The distilling company has a long and interesting history, dating, of course, to the year 1620.
“Most people think of the Pilgrims landing in America in 1620,” Turner said. “Another ship landed in the Virginia territory with a passenger named George Thorpe. He’s my eighth great-grandfather. Mom is a Thorpe, and that’s my connection to the Thorpe family.”
George Thorpe was introduced to corn by Native Americans and he was the first person in North America to distill it into liquor, Turner said, noting his mother discovered the connection while doing genealogy.
The idea for the business came about, Turner said, while sipping bourbon with his father.
“My dad retired and was looking for something to do and we were kicking around ideas,” he said, adding they started from scratch about two years ago figuring out how to build the business.
There is one line of bourbon so far that’s 90 proof, but others are in the works, including a 117-proof bourbon.
Already, the spirit has won top honors. During the San Francisco International Spirits Competition in spring, 1620 bourbon was awarded double gold, which Turner said is the highest rating possible.
“It means every judge there awarded it the highest score,” he said, noting about a dozen bourbons achieved the rating.
The tasting room is just the first step of a three-phase project. Next, Turner said they hope to put a bottling plant in Floyd County, followed by bringing the distillation process to the area in two years.
Turner said the growth in Prestonsburg and the potential for increased tourism made the city a good choice for his business.
“We wanted to do something there in the mountains and with mountain people,” Turner said. “That’s where we’re from. Home.”