Two East Carter Students will head to Orlando in June for the USA Games. The opportunity is the second in state history, according to mentor and teacher Jamie Tiller.
Tiller is a 10th-grade science teacher at East Carter High School and is the mentor to unified athlete Jack Brammell and his partner Titus McGlone. The trio is now a part of the Team Kentucky delegation that will represent the state at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
They won’t be participating in the athletics, but rather will take part in the Youth Leadership Experience connected to the games. They could be learning about leadership opportunities with the games following graduation, working on promoting the games and producing news on social media or working alongside the people who put on the games, according to Tiller.
The assignment will come much closer to the start of the games, but no matter where they are placed they will have a great opportunity to learn and grow.
“It’s really a good opportunity to teach the kids how they can come back and be leaders in their own community,” said Tiller.
Tiller shared that the pair are already great examples of leaders for their fellow students and beyond. As a part of the Unified program at East Carter High School, Brammell and McGlone take part in many activities and programs that promote inclusion, respect and friendship. The program at ECHS travels, prior to COVID, to other schools in the state to teach others how to be unified.
ECHS isn’t just a Unified Champion School, but a National Banner Unified Champion School, which can take years to achieve, said Tiller.
“Unified is an initiative by special Olympics to try to create opportunity for kids with and without disabilities to become friends,” said Tiller. “The program was designed to be through sports, but really any school that’s a national banner school understands that it extends beyond sports.”
“So any opportunity where you can create … opportunities for kids to get to know each other because often times they don’t have class together and so once they have the opportunity to meet they quickly find out that they have a lot of things in common,” Tiller continued. “They just become natural friends.”
ECHS has a Unified PE class, a Unified track team and other Unified sports teams, as well as a Unified peer mentoring program. Tiller shared that the friendships made through these programs last beyond high school. The mentor has watched as students who graduate still celebrate birthdays together, still communicate on social media and are still good friends.
“They’re real friends, it’s not just a program,” said Tiller. “The program created the opportunity for them to get to know each other, but through those programs they created these bonds and these friendships that have lasted so much longer.”
That is what being unified is all about, opportunities for understanding.
“We travel to so many schools throughout the state where kids with disabilities are not accepted among their peers without disabilities and it's really just because kids are not aware,” Tiller explained. “They don’t have opportunities to get to be friends with kids who are not in their same class. So I think that when kids have programs like these and they are in an area where inclusion is promoted they find out that they are friends with these kids and they have so much in common and they just love the friendships that they make.”
East Carter works to extend the program beyond abilities, and includes all differences teaching kindness and respect.
“We understand that really it really should be respect for anybody that is different than you,” shared Tiller. “You don’t always have to be friends, but you don’t have to be mean to other people.”
Brammell and McGlone are the perfect example and they will take that example to Florida next summer with Tiller by their sides.
Tiller shared that Brammell is a part of the Unified track team and “always just has a positive, friendly attitude.”
Brammell loves his friends and is very social. He will visit other students and teachers throughout the day and will always say “hello” to them, she shared.
“He’s always excited no matter what’s going on,” said Tiller. “He wants to be right in the middle of everything that’s fun.”
McGlone is a peer mentor and is a great partner to Brammell, shared Tiller.
“Titus and Jack are such great friends, they are friends outside of school,” said Tiller. “Titus did not run unified track, but he attended all the track meets to cheer Jack on who does participate in unified track. They are best buddies and they love to hang out at school.”
Tiller said the McGlone wants to teach special education and is in the unit as a peer mentor and friend as often as possible.
“He is also so friendly to everyone,” said Tiller. “He is a positive leader. Titus is very outgoing and friendly also, so he just loves to take Jack around and go visit people. Titus is very responsible and he keeps Jack on track.”
Both are juniors at East Carter, according to a press release from Special Olympics Kentucky.
“They are just a really fun pair to have around,” said Tiller.
Tiller is not only a science teacher, but is credited by Special Olympics Kentucky as leading ECHS to National Banner status.
“Tiller has worked at East Carter for six years and started working with Unified programming three years earlier while at East Middle School,” a press release from the organization states. “She is a science teacher and the chairperson for her department. Tiller serves as East Carter’s main liaison to the Unified Champion Schools program. Along with her student leaders, she has helped organize several Youth Leadership Summits in her region to help spread the message of Inclusion and inspire other schools start Unified programs. Jamie has coached Unified Track for her school team and in 2018 she led her school to Unified Champion Schools National Banner status, a major achievement that only three schools in the entire state have attained.”
East Carter is lauded as one of the most active Unified Champion Schools programs in Kentucky.
Brammell and McGlone will be the second pair to take part in the USA Games Youth Leadership Experience. The first was a pair from Calloway County. They will attend a training camp in March in Richmond.
Carter County athlete Levi Oney will also be a part of the Kentucky delegation, which was previously announced in August. He is a part of Team Kentucky Bowling.