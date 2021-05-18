CATLETTSBURG An imbibing burglar was among those indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Whitney Roe, 34, of Ashland, is accused of breaking into a home in the 700 block of 17th Street on May 1 to drink a bottle of booze. Records show Ashland Police found her crying inside the home, which she entered by throwing a cinder block through a window.
Last week, Roe was indicted a sole count of second-degree burglary, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted in last week’s session of the grand jury:
• Johnny E. Keaton, 29, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.
• Lewis R. Carpenter, 28, of Ashland, had an additional charge of possession of child pornography added to his already pending case.
• Joy H. Ferguson, 64, of Sandy Hook, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Steven R. Messer, 44, and Jamie R. Demosley, 36, both of no fixed address, were indicted as co-defendants in a car theft case. Both men were charged with one count of theft of an automobile more than $500 in value and auto theft between $500 and less than $10,000 in value.
• Michael R. Rice, 35, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 120 dosage units of a third-degree drug, one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug and one count of simple possession of meth.
• William J. Clark, 51, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug and a traffic violation.
The following people were all charged with flagrant non-support of a child, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison:
• Tyrone Cornelius, 37, of Louisville (one count)
• Michael Godbey, 44, of Ashland (one count)
• Alicia Hicks, 39, of Huntington (one count)
• Joshua Hinkins, 27, of Hazard (one count)
• Danielle Kirchdorfer, 32, of Georgetown (one count)
• Amanda Lambert, 41, of Morehead (one count)
• Jennifer L. Moore, 38, of Rush (one count)
• Robert Morris, 37, of Ashland (one count)
• Andrea J. Poole, 43, of Flatwoods (one count)
• Thomas R. Rankin Jr., 60, of Ashland (one count)
• Dakota Ross, 28, of Grayson (one count)
• Charles T. Smith, 30, of Ashland (one count)
• Timothy B. Smith, 36, of Rush (one count)
• Brandan Taylor, 36, of Ashland (one count)
• Markus Ellison, 39, of Ashland (three counts)
• Justin Watts, 37, of Ashland (one count)
