Local health departments are typically at the forefront of health issues, and this remains true for the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. The main difference between health departments and health care providers, Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum said, is that health care providers have doctors on staff, whereas the health departments rely on highly trained nurses and or nurses assistants. Health departments rely on the protocols directly from state health departments and the CDC.
“I have an 8:30 a.m. call with Dr. Stack (today), and a vaccine coordination meeting at noon,” Crum said. “And hopefully we will have all of the pieces of the vaccination puzzle in place by then.”
Crum said they have all of the procedures in place for each group eligible to receive the third dose, but they are waiting on the signed protocols authorizing health department nurses to administer the booster shots.
Crum said the health department can give a third dose (which is not to be confused with the booster) to those groups who are eligible to receive them.
“A third dose is a full dose, but there is only about 3% of the population that is eligible for them. These are for patients that are immunosuppressed, have had organ transplants, or those going through chemotherapy or similar treatments,” Crum said. “And that small population is eligible for a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.”
But Crum said he is hopeful that the health department will be able to begin scheduling booster shots as early as Thursday of this week.
Carter County Health Department Director Jeff Barker said the booster shots are essentially a half-dose of the regular vaccines. Currently Carter County has a vaccination rate of around 46%, and Barker said he would prefer if it was 76%. Barker said the health department in Carter County has all three of the different vaccines available for those still needing to be vaccinated, and they are having vaccination clinics three times per week. For more information on the times and days of the clinics, simply call the health department at (606) 474-5109.
Barker said getting vaccinated is the best policy when dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Get vaccinated, and of course use good hygiene and practice social distancing,” Barker said. “And it’s a good idea to wear a mask, especially if you are in a large group because you never know when you are going to be exposed to it.”
Barker also said the vaccines have been proven to be safe. There have been no serious cases in Carter County regarding adverse reactions to the vaccines.
In a recent post on its Facebook page, King’s Daughters Medical Center announced it will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots Friday. KDMC will be giving booster doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who have completed vaccination with any of the currently approved COVID vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer or Janssen-Johnson & Johnson).
The Moderna booster dose clinic will be at King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:
• Friday, Oct. 29
• Saturday, Nov. 6
• Friday, Nov. 12
• Saturday, Nov. 20
Appointments are required and may be made by calling (606) 408-COVD. Only booster doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the Pavilion clinics. Individuals who desire a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be scheduled at one of King’s Daughters’ other vaccination locations.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized administration of booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 20. The agency previously authorized administration of booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC also approved administration of booster doses on a mix-and-match basis. For example, individuals who completed the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine may choose to take the Moderna booster.
To be eligible for a booster dose, the individual must have completed their initial vaccination (one dose of J&J, two doses of Moderna/Pfizer) and be at least six months since their last dose for Moderna/Pfizer OR two months for Johnson & Johnson.
Booster doses are available to:
• Those who are 65 or older
• Younger people who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 because of medical conditions, such as hypertension and heart disease; diabetes; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immune system; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia; pregnancy; former smokers; and those with certain disabilities
• Those whose jobs put them at higher risk for exposure to the virus. This includes those in the medical professions; education; food and agriculture; manufacturing; public safety and corrections; U.S. Postal Service; public transit; and grocery store workers.