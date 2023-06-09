HUNTINGTON In honor of Pride Month, Cicada Books & Coffee will host its second annual 14th St. West Loud & Proud event from 5 to 9 p.m. June 23 behind The Wild Ramp, at 555 14th St. West. Admission is free.
“As a small business with mostly LGBTQ+ staff, we were delighted to host our first Pride festival, 14th St. West Loud & Proud, in June 2022,” Cicada Books & Coffee co-owner Katie Norman said. “This was the first event of its kind to be held in our area of the city in decades. We had a fantastic turnout of over 200 people, and we can’t wait to do it all again here in a few weeks.”
This year’s event will have more than 20 artisan and informational vendors, as well as food from Southside Sliders, The Viper Wood Fired Pizza, Frios and Suck It Up Boba. There also will be music and live entertainment.
The festival is supported this year, in part, through crowdfunding.
“We decided to do a crowdfunding campaign this year to help keep this event free for attendees and make it even better than before. Our plan is to make it an annual celebration,” Norman said.
To contribute, visit IndieGoGo. There are four different levels of support: $10, $25, $50 and $100. Each level of contribution has its own incentives, including free drink tickets, a special stick pack designed by local artists, a custom-designed T-shirt, handmade mug and a store discount.
A portion of the proceeds from the crowdfunding campaign will be donated to Holler Health Justice, a BIPOC- and queer-led racial, economic and reproductive justice nonprofit in Appalachia. For more information, visit indiegogo.com/projects/cicada-books-presents-14th-st-west-loud-proud.
“We pride ourselves on being a community-minded business, and we believe the work that Holler Health Justice is doing is critical,” Norman said. “That is why we decided to partner with them and donate 10% of the crowdfunding proceeds, as well as funds from all drink sales at the event, to the organization.”
Cicada Books & Coffee, a woman-owned, independent bookstore and cafe in Huntington’s Central City Antiques District, offers a vast selection of secondhand books as well as a smaller, staff-curated collection of new books. Cicada Books & Coffee’s espresso bar features a menu of specialty coffee and tea drinks as well as bagels and bagel sandwiches.