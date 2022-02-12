Robyn Rison Chapman of Proctorville has released "“Ordinary Walks with an Extraordinary God,” a book of 52 devotionals.
Chapman, a Marshall University graduate and Kentucky native, said the content offers reminders of God's presence in everyday life alongside key scripture and an action to help readers apply lessons.
The book was born out of grief following the death of the author’s parents. She first created a blog, hopeanyway.com, using thoughts from her daily walks.
“I was simply exercising and letting it double as prayer time,” she said. “I just began to see ordinary things in a new light and felt God calling me to write it down as a way to help others. That is my prayer and ultimate goal for this book – to share lessons that God showed me. In the darkest, most difficult days that I have faced, He has proven to be a promiser keeper and an active participant in my life. He made ordinary walks extraordinary.”
The book is available for $28.95 in hardback, $11.95 paperback and $3.99 for the e-book at Amazon and Barnes and Noble as well as WestBowpress.com; it also can be purchased at Conquest Books in Ashland and CoffeeTree Books in Morehead.