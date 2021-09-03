Ashland native Pamela K. Orgeron’s book, “Why Didn’t They Hear Us?,” has been nominated for an international award.
She will compete against hundreds of authors worldwide for the 2021 Author Elite Award, which is bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence.
Orgeron’s book is up for the award in the self-help category. The top 10 finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on Oct. 22 in Columbus. Winners will be announced that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech.
The award has a popular vote portion. To vote for Orgeron’s book, visit AuthorEliteAwards.com and click the “Vote Now” button. Once there, click through the poll to view the SELF-HELP category, then find and click on “Why Didn’t They Hear Us?”