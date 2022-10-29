“Journey to Thanks,” a new book by Patty Ratliff of Portsmouth, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the story of Samuel and Sara, along with a few of their friends, the story shows how much love, faith and hopefulness can do for a family. With challenges, such as unwanted marriages and trouble having children, the story of Samuel and Sara prove if we trust in the Lord, He will help anyone through any difficult time.
Ratliff is a pastor’s wife and has been involved in the church for most of her life. She has worked with youth, women, children and primetime ministry. Ratliff’s favorite things to do are write and to help others.
Journey to Thanks is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16, or $11 for an ebook.