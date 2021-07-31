Local retired historian and genealogist Teresa Martin Klaiber has released her latest publication on Amazon titled “Catherine Heart and Soul: A True Appalachian Pioneer Woman.”
The book is about Catherine Sexton’s life, including traveling to Kentucky and her survival of the Civil War and health epidemics. Born in 1808, she saw the founding of several Kentucky counties. She died in 1893.
The book mentions Carter, Lawrence and Boyd counties, among others.
This is Klaiber’s first historical novel and, while classified as fiction, the author said everything in the book is based on fact and avid research.
“I tried to be as accurate as possible, right down to the weather,” she said. “Every name in it is real.”
She has written multiple how-to geneaology books but said this was her first attempt at story telling.
Klaiber noted the Sexton family was a large, multi-branch family in the area. She became interested in the family because she and other Sextons were buried on her property.
“She was not rich. She was a poor, hard-working dirt farmer struggling through the formation of the county at a time when your land was your wealth,” Klaiber said, adding the book includes a great deal of regional history.
Klaiber retired as genealogist at the Boyd County Public Library and is living on the family farm in Boyd County.
“Catherine” is available in ebook form from Amazon.