A local author of Christian suspense novels will be featured at the next meeting of The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club at Conquest Books, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 13.
“Fury in the Shadows” by Rebecca Hemlock is a Christian mystery and suspense novel with a touch of romance. The main character, Jessica Everett, is a social worker who spends her days saving women from abusive relationships and is good at what she does, or thinks she is until she became the only witness to the murder of a young woman she was supposed to protect.
Hemlock is an award-winning author who has written articles, books and short stories for many years. She is a member of Sisters in Crime and American Christian Fiction Writers, and her books have also made it to the Amazon.com No. 1 bestseller list several times. She also enjoys writing children’s fiction. She has three children’s books, all published under the name R.C. Burch, from 2016 to 2017. Hemlock has a degree in English and an Appalachian Studies certificate in Creative Writing. She lives in Eastern Kentucky with her husband and children.
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at Conquest Books, 323 15th St., Ashland. The group focuses on books written by authors living in and/or writing about the Appalachian region. The group can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/appalachianbookclub.