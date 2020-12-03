LLOYD The days leading up to Christmas usually are the best of times for students and teachers alike.
Festive decorations in the hallway, teachers wearing Christmas sweaters, rehearsing for holiday programs and comparing Christmas wish lists make the December days fly by.
But kids are not in school this December, and teachers at Greysbranch Elementary in the Greenup County district wanted a way to put a little bit of Christmas into their virtual lessons.
The answer — 25 Days of Christmas, a series of readings by teachers that combine literacy with revelry.
"This is a way to reach out to the kids and to tie in literacy, which is this year's focus," principal Misty Tackett said.
Each day in December leading up to The Big Day, one teacher or staffer sits in a big brown rocker in the school’s makeshift production studio and reads a favorite children’s Christmas book.
Fourth-grade physical education teacher Jamie Gilliam captures the reading on video. Behind the rocker is a green screen, which filmmakers use to insert backgrounds into scenes.
On Wednesday it was Meredith Hall, an Americorps worker who works with third, fourth- and fifth-graders. Her book, "Bear Stays Up for Christmas," is one of her personal favorites.
"I have three children and we read a lot together, and they love these books. They’re easy to read, my kids love them, and I like the pictures," Hall said.
Children watching the video will get to see the pictures. When Gilliam inserts the background — in this case an outdoor scene — he will also place a window in the upper left-hand corner. The window will display the book’s contents, page by page.
That is part of the literacy component, Tackett said. "It’s important for kids to see the text so they can follow along," she said.
Most of the books are part of the Accelerated Reader program, in which students earn points for reading and then answering questions to assess their comprehension.
Development of the reading series started in November, when virtual-only instruction was already looming on the horizon.
"I love Christmas and this time of year is the best time of year to be in school," said Brooke Wells, who teaches fourth- and fifth-grade reading. "This time of year we’re usually reading Christmas novels in class, so I thought of the 25 Days of Christmas."
When she pitched the idea, the rest of the faculty added their own refinements and the PTO also got involved.
The videos are being shot in batches and uploaded one per day on the school’s YouTube channel.
That includes Saturdays and Sundays because so many on staff wanted to read.
The readings that are on the channel so far are proving popular, not only with Greysbranch students but their brothers and sisters.
"Parents tell me they can't wait because their younger siblings listen, too," Wells said.
Tackett plans to cap off the series with a reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas," better known as "The Night Before Christmas," on Christmas Eve.
"This is a difficult time for kids. We just want to bring them a little joy this time of year," Gilliam said.