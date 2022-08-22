Weekend bookings saw the usual fare of charges — DUI, drugs and bench warrants.
Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following folks were booked over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Brandon Hill, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a probation violation.
• Marc A. Somer, 51, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and first-offense failure to carry insurance.
• Sarah Marissa-Danielle McCoy, 27, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on five bench warrants, a probation violation and a charge of providing false information to police.
• Shane A. Morgan, 30, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Craig H. Horton, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI and an assortment of traffic offenses.
Big Sandy Regional
• Amanda S. Vanhoose, 41, of West Van Lear, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Clarence W. Gipson, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a second-degree burglary charge.
• Julie Vaugh, 50, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jason K. Fields, 37, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on an EPO violation and a fugitive warrant.
• Stevie R. Mundell, 28, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of third-offense DUI and open container.
• Troy J. Adams, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing on foot.
• Billy R. Stevens, 25, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of failure to pay court costs, fines or fees.
• Charles E. Stephens, 55, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants.
• Bridgette M. Miller, 58, of Georgetown, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, evidence tampering and three counts of contempt of court.
• Shawn P. McGuire, 52, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth, second-offense trafficking in less than 8 ounces of weed, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• David M. Stambaugh, 40, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
• Kathy G. McKenzie, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Bryan A. Fannin, 55, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Carter County
• Aaron Childers, 37, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and other traffic offenses.
Greenup County
• Willard R. Hunt Jr., 38, of Lynn, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Randy D. Wallace, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
• Joshua S. Oiler, 31, of Rose Mill, Ohio, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
• Michael L. Johnson Jr., 25, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge and a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• David Cox, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday in connection with a circuit court case in which he is charged with identity theft, DUI and other traffic offenses.
• Jimmy Wallace, 36, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday in connection with three circuit court cases charging him with fleeing and evading police, drug possession and wanton endangerment.
• Keith Bowles, 28, of Sharpsburg, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI.
• Bennie Ray Marler, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of heroin and meth.
• Bruce Wingo, 45, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a 2020 traffic case.
• Danielle McCane, 36, of Maysville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Floyd L. Royce, 26, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• James C. Adkins, 43, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and other traffic offenses.
• Lorraine N. Musungu, 37, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
