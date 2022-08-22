Weekend bookings saw the usual fare of charges — DUI, drugs and bench warrants. 

Anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

The following folks were booked over the weekend:

Boyd County Detention Center 

• Brandon Hill, 37, of Flatwoods, was booked Friday on a probation violation. 

• Marc A. Somer, 51, of Huntington, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and first-offense failure to carry insurance. 

• Sarah Marissa-Danielle McCoy, 27, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on five bench warrants, a probation violation and a charge of providing false information to police. 

• Shane A. Morgan, 30, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and leaving the scene of an accident. 

• Craig H. Horton, 39, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI and an assortment of traffic offenses. 

Big Sandy Regional

• Amanda S. Vanhoose, 41, of West Van Lear, was booked Friday on a bench warrant. 

• Clarence W. Gipson, 49, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a second-degree burglary charge. 

• Julie Vaugh, 50, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge. 

• Jason K. Fields, 37, of Lovely, was booked Saturday on an EPO violation and a fugitive warrant. 

• Stevie R. Mundell, 28, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of third-offense DUI and open container. 

• Troy J. Adams, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing on foot. 

• Billy R. Stevens, 25, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on charges of failure to pay court costs, fines or fees. 

• Charles E. Stephens, 55, of Prestonsburg, was booked Saturday on two bench warrants. 

• Bridgette M. Miller, 58, of Georgetown, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, evidence tampering and three counts of contempt of court. 

• Shawn P. McGuire, 52, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of trafficking in less than 2 grams of meth, second-offense trafficking in less than 8 ounces of weed, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees. 

• David M. Stambaugh, 40, address unknown, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge. 

• Kathy G. McKenzie, 44, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. 

• Bryan A. Fannin, 55, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge. 

Carter County 

• Aaron Childers, 37, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and other traffic offenses. 

Greenup County 

• Willard R. Hunt Jr., 38, of Lynn, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge. 

• Randy D. Wallace, 25, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge. 

• Joshua S. Oiler, 31, of Rose Mill, Ohio, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants. 

• Michael L. Johnson Jr., 25, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge and a bench warrant. 

Rowan County 

• David Cox, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday in connection with a circuit court case in which he is charged with identity theft, DUI and other traffic offenses. 

• Jimmy Wallace, 36, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday in connection with three circuit court cases charging him with fleeing and evading police, drug possession and wanton endangerment. 

• Keith Bowles, 28, of Sharpsburg, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI. 

• Bennie Ray Marler, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of simple possession of heroin and meth. 

• Bruce Wingo, 45, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a 2020 traffic case. 

• Danielle McCane, 36, of Maysville, was booked Saturday on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. 

• Floyd L. Royce, 26, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant. 

• James C. Adkins, 43, of Mount Sterling, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI and other traffic offenses. 

• Lorraine N. Musungu, 37, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. 

