Among weekend jail bookings, intoxication, drug charges and court-related charges frequent listings. The Carter County Detention Center showed no jail bookings over the weekend and Rowan County only lodged inmates on Friday.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Lucinda Leach, 37, of Rush, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Mary A. Stacy, 54, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Nathaniel A. Johnson, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
• Zebadiah T. Thompson, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Eric L. Hughes, 43, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Jessica S. Lyle, 32, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on alcohol intoxication in a public place, falsely reporting an incident and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Matthew K. Lyle, 41, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Charles J. Hensley, 26, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Big Sandy Regional
• Brian D. Blair, 41, of Hagerhill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Kayla Nunn, 33, of Greyhawk, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Ella Baker, 41, of Stanton, was booked Friday on failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Franklin J. Penix, 25, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Derrick N. Smith, 31, of Inez, was booked Friday on a parole violation warrant.
• Aaron S. Harmon, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Billy R. Greene, 47, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, driving DUI suspended license aggravated circumstances and two counts of failure to appear.
• Jason Maynard, 29, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Nathaniel M. Pack, 38, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Amanda E. Meadows, 46, of Warfield, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
• Clarence Ashby, 63, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and serving a bench warrant for court.
• Anthony D. Adkins, 47, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Greenup County
• Brandon L. Christian, 23, of Ashland, was booked Friday on first-degree robbery.
• John P. Jones, II, 45, of South Point, Ohio, was booked Friday on violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Justin C. Beach, 44, of Russell, was booked Saturday on first-degree rape.
• Spencer A. Smyser, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
Rowan County
• Benny N. Lafferty, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian S. Butler, 41, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Christopher Rhodes, 37, of Louisville, was booked Friday on third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Connie Eastering, 51, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Glen Wagoner, 50, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless homicide.
• James Rister, 46, of Morehead, was booked Friday on non-payment of court, costs, fees or fines.
• Jeffery Clevenger, 32, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
• Todd Caudill, 23, of Morehead, was booked Friday on contempt of court.