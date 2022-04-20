A fearsome foursome from the area hit the pavement with a purpose in Beantown on Monday in one of the longest-standing running traditions in America.
The 126th Boston Marathon featured Ashland’s Alicia Bowling, Greenup’s Denise Beegan, Catlettsburg’s Neil Johnson and South Point’s Lenny McClary.
McClary and Johnson made their debut in the prestigious race while Bowling returned after having run in the 125th installment last October. Beegan made her sixth appearance — one of which was virtual.
The 55-year-old Greenup woman ran for her late father, Jerry Horn, on Monday. Her time (4:20.24) was a “slow time for me,” but that was far from her main concern.
“This was more than just a run; it was a lot more special,” she said.
Horn died in February 2021 after a battle with melanoma. Beegan ran for IMPACT Melanoma in her 20th overall marathon, which is 26.2 miles.
“I wanted to get the message out,” she said — and she’s doing that in multiple ways.
Beegan and her husband, Jon — who was her chauffeur and No. 1 supporter to, from and in Boston — have been making and placing bright yellow sunshine benches in area parks with the words “take a break.”
“That was my dad’s favorite saying,” she said. “Take a break” benches can be found at parks in Flatwoods, Raceland and Greenup, and on along the river in Russell. They feature sunscreen dispensers, too.
Johnson also ran with a cherished parent on his mind. His mother, Sally, died in November 2021 with liver cancer.
Johnson, 46, always runs with fervor. But he was even more determined to fight to the finish line in his first Boston experience.
Wearing a purple and blue tutu — the first time he wore a tutu was a playful social media challenge that resulted in him donning one for a race in 2013 — he had his favorite color (blue) and his mom’s around his waist as he recorded a time of 3:23.21. That’s even while battling vertigo, he said.
Johnson spread some of his mom’s ashes in Boston. She believed in him 110%, he said.
“That was our dream to go to Boston together,” Johnson said. “I got accepted a week before (her death). It was the same day she announced she had Stage 4 liver cancer.”
Johnson said he loves to run for different causes — including 100 miles for Rusty Bowling a couple years back, although he accidentally logged 116 because his Garmin froze — and now he’s focused on the Sally Johnson Memorial Addiction Recovery Foundation for Life. He also enjoys motivating others to reach their goals.
Bowling admitted both she and McClary kind of did a “no-no” by participating in a Backyard Ultra event three and a half weeks prior to the Boston Marathon.
However, McClary is glad they shot for the moon.
“I wanted to be able to do both,” he said. “I knew my Boston time (3:35) would suffer, but I just wanted to put in the work to make it.”
McClary started running only four years ago.
“As you progress it’s like, I can do a mile, let’s do some 5Ks, then, am I ready for a 10K? It’s never enough,” he said.
McClary, who qualified for Boston by recording an impressive 3:14 in the Marshall Marathon, said he fed off the crowd’s energy in the Massachusetts capital.
“It’s a very tough course with elevation, and the sun was immense even though it was only 50 degrees,” he said. “But the crowd is shoulder to shoulder on both sides for 26 miles. Kids are sticking hands out for high-fives, and there are people with signs. It’s just an amazing experience.”
The union carpenter said his career has been pretty taxing on the body, but he was overweight, so he got into running. His friends, including Bowling, have reminded him of how quickly he’s progressed.
“A lot of people work eight to 10 years to get here, and I was able to do it in four,” he said. “I owe a lot to Alicia. She’s really dedicated and pushes you.”
Pushing and supporting Bowling was Missy Moore, who has a few Bostons under her belt, too. Moore, although not a doctor, even supplied some medical attention when necessary, too.
“She helped me with my pre-race fueling and my recovery,” Bowling said. “She’s just good energy to have around.”
Bowling, who finished in 3 hours, 26 minutes, started sensing more pain in her already-ailing foot around Mile 15. She even paused to text friends and post a request on Facebook for prayers.
At that Backyard Ultra where McClary racked up 54 miles, Bowling did 102.
“I knew going into this race I was going to have to gut it out,” Bowling said.
Bowling, 39, said it was incredible to encounter inspirational runners such as those who are visually impaired or have overcome cancer or other types of adversity.
All four area runners said it was a Patriots’ Day to remember in Boston. It was a Kenyan sweep in the standings. At 2:06.51, Evans Chebet was the top male finisher. Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir finished first on the women’s side with a time of 2:21.01.
