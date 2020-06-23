ASHLAND Rep. Charles Booker made his last stop in the Team Booker Social Distancing Tour on Monday.
The 35-year-old joined the Senate race in January. During his rally at the Ashland Transportation Center, he spoke on his desire to overcome the mountains that are in front of Kentucky and called Mitch McConnell one of those mountains.
“The momentum is up, Kentucky is fired up. Kentucky is ready to stand and fight for its future,” said Booker.
Booker repeated the phrase “from the hood to the holler” during the rally, explaining for him the phrase meant the two parts of Kentucky share a lot of common bonds.
“We fight a lot of the same battles,” said Booker. “Job opportunities have left, troubles with health issues, the limited opportunity and the sense of abandonment. We get ignored. Nobody pays attention to us and what I’m saying is if we stand together and realize, although folks like Mitch McConnell think we are divided, when we come together from the hood to the holder, we are unstoppable.”
Booker was two weeks old when McConnell, a Republican and the Senate Majority Leader, was elected in 1984. The University of Louisville graduate and Louisville native said what sets him apart is his willingness to fight for people. Kentucky’s youngest Black state lawmaker said his faith led him to set his sights on the Senate seat.
Booker’s goal is to battle for the “ignored” and “abandoned” to discover their voice.
Booker entered into the Senate race in January, but Amy McGrath has long been labeled the frontrunner. Mike Broihier is another Democratic candidate who’s campaign has picked up steam over the last several months.
Booker said he never thought he’d run for U.S. Senate, but six people, specifically, inspired him to accomplish this mission: four cousins who have been murdered over the last four years, and his two daughters.
“We are tired of being disrespected by Mitch McConnell,” said Booker. “We’re tired of poverty and we are tired of struggling. This is the moment when we are all standing form the hood to the holler, as Kentuckians, as family.”
The primary Election Day is today.
