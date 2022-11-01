ASHLAND Tuesday evening’s regularly scheduled trivia night at The Mill was postponed as Charles Booker campaigned and urged those in attendance to make history on Tuesday. The crowd hoped the answer to a future trivia question regarding the first Black person elected to Senate from Kentucky is Booker.
“I look in the mirror everyday, I see myself. I know Kentucky has never elected a Black person to (the Senate), I know that,” Booker said.
“There is a first time for everything,” someone in the crowd yelled to cheers from the rest.
Booker responded that there is a first time for everything and he was running to represent every Kentuckian, regardless of what they looked like, how much money they had or what pronoun they used.
“We have seven days,” he said in reference to Tuesday’s election against Rand Paul. “We can’t sit this one out. We have to come together, we don’t have to agree on everything. We are in this daggone thing together. Everyone should have quality healthcare. We need more good paying union jobs. We need clean air and clear water and internet that is not crap and none of this is radical. So you are going to spread this message.
“Help me spread this good news that we can win our future together,” Booker said.
Booker spoke to a crowd of more than 125 people. He had spent the day campaigning at various stops throughout Northeast Kentucky.
Booker went on to discuss the two amendments on the ballot.
“These two amendments are critical to whether Kentucky has a free and safe future,” Booker said. “This is not about abortion, it’s always been about control.”
Booker told the crowd the amendments fly in the face of small government and are a government overreach into personal healthcare.
“I know how deeply personal this is. I respect everyone’s ability to have a personal opinion. I appreciate whatever your belief is, but if you oppose the government determining who gets healthcare and who doesn’t, if you oppose the government discriminating against people who get pregnant even if they are raped, then you should stand against this big government overreach and vote no on amendments 1 and 2.”
Booker greeted the crowd and took pictures after his remarks.