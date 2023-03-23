ASHLAND A Southern author will visit Broadway Books in Ashland this weekend.
Jayne Jaudon Ferrer, author of “Hayley and the Hot Flashes,” will sign copies of the novel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the store on Winchester Avenue.
A Florida native who now lives in South Carolina, Ferrer is a cousin of Mel Tillis and traveled to Nashville frequently, where she interviewed country music stars while still in high school.
“I love music and I love words,” she said. “Putting them together just seemed natural.”
“Hayley and the Hot Flashes” tells the story of a former country music diva who meets up with three old friends from high school.
“There’s a lot of humor,” Ferrer said. “But the story also touches on serious subjects: midlife concerns and treatments, work/life balance, and the importance of attitude versus age.”
The book has just been announced as an August Bonus Book Selection by the Pulpwood Queens and Timber Guys International Book Club; it’s also being considered for a movie.
The book was published by Small Town Girl, a new imprint of Mississippi publisher Brother Mockingbird.