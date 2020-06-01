“How Sweet It Is” isn’t set in northeastern Kentucky, but much of what Jarrett Van Meter documented of the boys basketball teams at Clay County, Taylor County and Covington Catholic in the 2015-16 season could’ve happened at any high-level program here or anywhere else in the commonwealth.
Never mind the inherent demographic, geographical and cultural differences of the three schools and communities. Van Meter selected them that way intentionally.
“Kids are kids,” Van Meter said. “They enjoy playing the game and being with their friends. During practice or on game night, it doesn’t matter how big your house is, what issues you have going on in your life, who your parents are or anything else. Basketball is a great equalizer, and our single state tournament format means every high school player in the state has the same goal each season. I thought choosing three schools from very different communities would illustrate this.”
That’s the overarching theme of Van Meter’s 2017 work from Nicholasville’s The Sports History Foundation — each Kentucky high school’s pursuit of a legacy-making trip to Rupp Arena.
Van Meter chose the Tigers, the Cardinals and the Colonels — highly rated teams with sights set squarely on the Sweet Sixteen entering the 2015-16 season — as vehicles to that end. He obtained total access from Clay County coach Robert Marcum, Taylor County coach Richard Gatewood and CovCath bench boss Scott Ruthsatz and follows their teams from tiny Beverly to Las Vegas, from the team bus to the pool at the team hotel, from a pre-dawn individual preseason workout to the bright lights of the state tournament.
Van Meter cites H.G. “Buzz” Bissinger’s “Friday Night Lights” on the first page of the preface as an inspiration. Before the Friday Night Lights franchise produced a critically acclaimed television show and a movie of the same name, it was an incisive look at every aspect of a 1988 high school football team in west Texas — where the pigskin is about as prominent as the roundball is in Kentucky.
“How Sweet It Is” is similarly structured, but without some of the rough edges found by Bissinger or John Feinstein, one of the most prolific practitioners of the sports documentary-as-literary-genre.
“The three head coaches I followed are genuinely solid guys,” Van Meter said, “so there weren’t many bombastic, ‘A Season on the Brink’-type moments to begin with. Were there heated moments? Of course, but nothing that would shock anyone who has spent time in a locker room.”
Van Meter would know — he played at Sayre in the latter part of the first decade of the 2000s and was dunked on by future NBAer Shelvin Mack in a summer-league game, he said.
Van Meter’s experience at Sayre — as a small private-school metaphorical minnow then lumped in the same 42nd District as whales Scott County, Henry Clay and Bryan Station — gave him a front-row seat to some of the state’s top programs a handful of times every year.
“Even then,” Van Meter said, “I knew the single state champion format here in Kentucky was special and would not have had it any other way.”
Though he knew early on he wanted Clay County to represent the eastern third of the state in his book, Van Meter has local ties: his father, Solomon “Solly” Van Meter, is a 1976 Russell graduate, and Van Meter’s coach at Sayre, Ted Hall, is a 1988 Ashland alumnus.
“How Sweet it Is” contains a handful of references area basketball fans will appreciate. It mentions Paintsville’s John Pelphrey, former Morehead State coach Sean Woods, ex-Ashland coach Buddy Biggs, former Marshall player Randy Noll and one-time Morehead State star Maze Stallworth, as well as Paintsville’s 26 consecutive free throws made in a 1957 game — a state record until one of the teams Van Meter documents breaks it.
Fairview alum Jeff Davis, Lawrence County grad Trent Steiner and former Bulldogs coach Josh Cook also have their fingerprints in the book, though they are not named, as coaches whose teams compete against one or more of the book’s subjects or are otherwise mentioned. The same goes for 1963 16th Region champion Breckinridge.
The book, Van Meter’s first, resonated with Kentucky high school basketball fans and coaches, he’s found. It also helped drive his career path.
“Being back in the locker rooms reminded me of how much I missed it and prompted me to get into coaching myself,” said Van Meter, who just finished his third year coaching basketball and lacrosse at Asheville School (North Carolina).
Van Meter is working on his second book, also on basketball, he said. His first one — “How Sweet It Is” — normally retails for $18.95 but is on sale for $8 due to COVID-19 at sportshistoryfoundation.org.
