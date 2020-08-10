S.L. Price went to Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, in 2009 to write a feature for Sports Illustrated on the town’s well-above-its-weight-class ability to turn out high-quality football players, the same way it used to turn out steel at frenentic and historic rates to support war efforts and the re-tooling of a nation and its way of life.
Even after the Jones and Laughlin Steel Company’s Aliquippa Works shuttered in 1984, throwing the city into a tailspin it hasn’t recovered from 36 years later, the gridiron pipeline continued: Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett, Ty Law and Darrelle Revis all trace their roots there.
“Aliquippa just had this incredible concentration of talent, and not just good talent, but Hall of Fame talent,” Price said. “Meanwhile, Pete Maravich played there, and Henry Mancini was a musician (from there), and Madonna’s father.”
Even after filing a 10,000-word piece, Price saw more meat on the bone than he could convey in the longest feature he’d ever written.
“I went there for the sports, clearly, and I wrote that story for SI,” Price said. “But the story wouldn’t leave me alone. The town wouldn’t leave me alone.”
So Price commuted from his home in Washington to Aliquippa for six more years in order to produce “Playing Through the Whistle: Steel, Football, and an American Town,” published in 2016.
Aliquippa’s rise and fall mirrored that of hundreds of mill communities in what is now the Rust Belt, if on a grander scale. It represented Ground Zero in the company-versus-union wars of the early 20th century, and it synthesized Eastern European immigrants and Blacks from down South into fodder for the mill. But that commonality didn’t save Aliquippa from the racial unrest so many other places experienced in the 1960s.
If Aliquippa was never the Rockwell painting the term “Americana” evokes, the place Price depicts once exemplified flyover America as well as anywhere. Its obsession with high school sports, particularly football, is a defining characteristic to that end, and it’s a vehicle Price used to tie the history of a quintessentially American place together.
“When people haven’t liked the book,” Price said, laughing, “it’s almost always because they’re like, ‘Man, where’s the football?’ There’s a lot of football, but there’s not a LOT of football. It’s a biography of this town.”
It’s a town in important ways not unlike Ashland or Ironton or Russell, or the mining towns that dot eastern Kentucky, working to forge new identities after big-time industry lessened its presence or departed altogether.
It isn’t hard to see the parallel in the departure of Aliquippa’s steel mill and Ashland’s, since AK Steel’s Ashland Works idled last year. And if “Playing Through the Whistle” is any indicator, Aliquippa hasn’t handled that process well — though not due to lack of effort, Price said.
“The problem with a place like Aliquippa was, Aliquippa was created for one reason and one reason only, and that was to essentially house the people who worked the steel mill,” Price said. “Aliquippa’s reason for being is gone, left, and so as a result it made it exceptionally difficult for them to pivot into any kind of future beyond the steel mill.
“They’ve tried. There’s been businesses that have started, there’s a gypsum mill down there, but it’s absolutely not the same in any way.”
Any way except football. As Aliquippa’s population drained, and with it the high school’s enrollment, the Quips continued to compete for Western Pennsylvania league titles and state crowns — at times in a classification matched against schools three times their size, thanks to a new state “competitive balance” rule that boosts teams with postseason success and a high rate of transfers into a higher class.
Aliquippa has the enrollment of a Class A school but has voluntarily played in 3A for four years and now will be promoted again to 4A. Imagine, in Kentucky terms, Raceland or Fairview being aligned into Johnson Central’s class.
The Quips nevertheless won their third state championship two seasons ago (after Price’s book was published). And, based on Aliquippa’s pedigree, the community and alumni aren’t likely to tolerate sustained descent from the elite, as Price describes in the book — declining enrollment and much larger opponents or not.
“That pride in that program is bulletproof,” Price said. “In all of Pennsylvania, schools are in situations like that, schools are shrinking. ... Of course (Aliquippa) should merge with (neighboring) Ambridge and Hopewell, there’s no question geographically, but you be the guy to tell the Aliquippa legions that they need to play under a Hopewell Vikings banner. I don’t want to be there that day.”
That’s how the Aliquippa Price paints is: it remains fiercely independent despite its population dropping to less than a third of what it was at its peak in the 1960s, despite being forced to accept private and public funding for revitalization, despite fighting drug, crime and gang problems that sprouted in the vacuum the mill’s departure left.
And, Price said, the city’s residents are honest about their problems and have worked to survive in them.
“There’s a lot of tough stories in the book, but they were like, don’t sugarcoat this stuff,” Price said. “They wanted their story told. ... It’s gratifying to see how those people kept going, kept standing, kept playing and kept winning, both on and off the field, despite what everybody was saying about them and despite how the world had turned away from them.”
“Playing Through the Whistle” retails for $19.
