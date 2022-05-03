Fans of the country music duo The Judds will have a chance to honor the late Ashland native Naomi Judd.
Kindred Communications and radio station Big Buck Country 101.5 will offer a Book of Condolence in honor and memory of Naomi Judd in front of the Paramount Arts Center all day today.
Judd fans are invited to stop by the Paramount Arts Center from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign the condolence book. Big Buck Country 101.5 will broadcast live from book signing both days, led each day by veteran morning show personality J.B. Miller.
After today, the book will be presented to the Judd family.
Naomi Judd died Saturday at 76.