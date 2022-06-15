Heather Bond will lead Wurtland Elementary School beginning July 1.
Bond was named Principal by the school's Site Based Decision Making Council. Bond has been across the district serving the students of McKell Elementary as the assistant principal.
Bond brings a dozen years of experience in education to the role. Bond has worked in preschool special education, primary and intermediate grade levels as well as her time in administration at McKell.
"I chose teaching as a career because I wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of students and that hasn't changed with differing roles," said Bond.
Bond is a graduate of Morehead State University, where she obtained a Bachelor's in Elementary and Early Childhood Special Education. She went on to enroll in Marshall University where she completed her Master's in Elementary Education. Bond also holds an Education Specialist Degree in Instructional Leadership from University of the Cumberlands.
Bond says her goal of making a positive difference in the lives of students hasn't changed, but evolved over time.
"With experience, I've come to realize that I want to make a difference in the lives of students, families and communities," said Bond. "Providing students with the opportunities they need to be successful is what it's all about!"
Bond knows the role won't come without its challenges, especially following a pandemic.
"Wurtland Elementary, like all schools, will continue to face challenges as we bounce back from what the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at us over the past couple of years," said Bond. "Collaboration between our students, staff, families and community will be our driving force as we begin to implement strategies to curb learning loss and help our students reach their highest potential."
Bond anticipates challenges, but focuses on her strengths that will allow her to overcome them as they arise.
"My flexibility, experience as an assistant principal, experience with general and special education, and willingness to take on new challenges are strengths I'll rely on as I begin this new role," said Bond.
Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea notes Bond's career and person when speaking on her ability to lead Wurtland Elementary.
"Mrs. Bond brings a strong depth of knowledge and experience in elementary education leadership," said Moresea. "Her new staff instantly fell in love, so the students will as well. her leadership has already been highlighted in her previous position. We look forward to her taking the lead role for WES."
The new principal says the school she will head has "built-in strength with a dedicated staff who are passionate about helping students achieve success."
Bond will officially trek across the county to a new office in about two weeks time.
"I am beyond excited for the amazing opportunity to help lead Wurtland Elementary School forward," said Bond. "I'm looking forward to building relationships with the students, staff, families and the community of Wurtland Elementary."