ASHLAND Attorneys sorted out bond Thursday for an Ashland man accused of stealing some pricey drill bits.
James P. Duncan, 58, was arraigned Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court by Judge John Vincent on a single charge of theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value.
According to Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley, Duncan stole a drill bit from his employer — who also happens to be a relative — worth between $60,000 and $70,000.
Copley told the judge the victim in the case was against any reduction in Duncan’s $20,000 bond.
Duncan’s lawyer, Sebastian Joy, said while his client incurred two felony charges in 2008 and 2010, he’s since kept his nose clean until the latest charges. Joy asked his $20,000 cash bond be converted to a property bond.
After a bit of back and forth, Vincent set Duncan’s bond at $20,000 cash or $40,000 property. According to Joy, Duncan had the property to put up the bond.
Duncan will be back in court on April 13.