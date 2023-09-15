ASHLAND Bombshells Street Fest, a free event featuring a variety of musical acts, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, in Ashland.
Love and Theft, an award-winning country duo, will headline the event at 739 Carter Ave. in Ashland.
Other featured guest artists are Shane Thomas, Allison Road, Tyler Waller, Larry Pancake and Barry Eastham.
Bands will begin performing at 4 p.m.
The event will feature food and drinks, children’s activities, a cornhole tournament and a $1,000 jackpot.
Love and Theft is known for their first No. 1 song “Angel Eyes” and several hits, including “If You Ever Get Lonely” and “Whiskey On My Breath.”
Visit bombshellsandales.com or follow the restaurant’s pages on social media for more information.