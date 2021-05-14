PORTSMOUTH The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is fixing to charge a Georgia man with two bomb threats made to a high school in Lucasville, Ohio, according to a news release.
The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday Nicholas John Frances Hall, 18, of Thomson, Georgia, was charged in Washington County in connection with a rash of bomb threats throughout southern Ohio.
The Sheriff’s Office revealed Hall is suspected of calling in two bomb threats at Valley High School, located near Lucasville, according to the release.
The threats were made on May 7 and May 11, causing the Valley Township Fire Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to sweep the school for explosives, the release said. No explosives were found, the release noted.
Hall was arrested on Washington County warrants charging him with inducing panic and making terroristic threats. He is being held in McDuffie County, Georgia, pending extradition.
The sheriff’s office stated it will forward its case to the Scioto County Prosecutor to be taken before a grand jury.