ASHLAND A bomb threat called into the Delta-Marriott Hotel Tuesday afternoon shut down 15th Street between Greenup and Winchester Avenues for nearly two hours.
Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Chief Todd Kelley said an unknown party called the hotel and stated a “potential explosive device” was inside a vehicle located in the parking lot behind the establishment. Kelley stressed that “at no time was the hotel itself threatened.”
“I think they called the hotel because it was the closest to where the device was supposedly at,” the city’s top cop said.
Kelley said at first the description of the car was “vague and somewhat confusing.” However, a particular type of car was cited by the caller, leading Ashland Police to investigate the claim.
Kelley said the owners of the type of car on the lot were notified and fully cooperated with authorities. Upon looking at the vehicles, Kelley said the scene was cleared and no bomb was found.
“The hotel cooperated fully and kept their people inside for a time,” Kelley said. “We have to treat these types of threats as the real thing every time. Safety is paramount.”
While police were winding down their search efforts, local landlord Paul Castle — who lives next door — was out on the sidewalk reading a book.
Castle, a proponent of downtown redevelopment, said incidents like this are just a part of living in the heart of the city.
“These type of things happen every once in a while,” he said. “It’s frustrating when it happens, but these things happen in a city. Thankfully, it’s not everyday.”
Police cleared the scene at around 5:50 p.m.
