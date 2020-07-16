FRANKFORT New Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass will receive an annual $260,000 salary under his four-year contract, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
The salary is part of a pay package that will include a trust account contribution and capped relocation expenses, according to the education department.
The Kentucky Board of Education approved the contract at its Wednesday meeting.
The four-year term begins Sept. 14.
There are no performance bonuses built into the contract and Glass’ benefits are the same as those of all KDE employees with the exception of the trust account contribution and relocation expenses, both of which were included in previous commissioners’ contracts. Glass has the option of receiving a monthly travel allowance in lieu of mileage reimbursement and use of a state fleet car for official business.
Glass, a Kentucky native, has been serving as superintendent and chief learner for Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County Schools in Colorado and as Iowa’s Director of Education, which is that state’s chief state school officer, from 2010 to 2013.
To provide for a smooth and efficient transition, Glass can work up to 15 days between Aug. 1 and Sept. 14, according to the department. He will be entitled to travel reimbursement for airfare and mileage for actual travel between his home in Colorado and Frankfort. The reimbursement during the transition shall not exceed $1,200, according to the contract.
Glass’ salary is keeping in line with the salaries of the superintendents in Kentucky’s three largest school districts — Jefferson, Fayette and Boone — and commensurate with his experience and qualifications, said KBE board chair Lu Young.
“We are confident in Dr. Glass’ extensive experience, including having served as the chief state school officer in Iowa and as a school superintendent with urban, suburban and rural school communities,” she said. “Along with a strategic vision and a track record for moving a school transformation agenda at the state policy level, it will combine to make him a great fit for the Commonwealth.”
Glass was chosen from among 46 applicants and 11 candidates interviewed after a nationwide search, according to the department.
“I am so incredibly grateful to the board for this opportunity to serve the Commonwealth and I am excited to embark on this effort to improve the future for all of Kentucky’s children,” Glass said during the July 10 KBE meeting. “Kentucky has given so much to me in a quality public education experience, the opportunity for a world-class university experience and a start to my professional career in the state. My wife Sarah and I look forward to relocating to the Bluegrass State and to our children growing up and going to public school in Kentucky.”
“Dr. Glass is excited about the opportunity to serve as commissioner and partner to the KBE as we work to advance public education for all students in the Commonwealth,” said Young. “I am certainly excited to welcome this native Kentuckian home to begin the tough but rewarding work we have ahead.”