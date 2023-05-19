RUSSELL Historically, physical therapists and chiropractors have been bitter enemies, according to an area man who wears both hats.
However, Brad Profitt, Neil Evans and Jeremy Stephenson have discovered it’s a surprisingly good mix.
The trio celebrated the opening of BodyWorx, a physical therapy and chiropractic wellness center, on Friday afternoon with an Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1451 Diederich Blvd. in Russell.
Profitt says the clinic is the only one of its kind in the Tri-State.
“It’s kinda unique because normally the two don’t go hand in hand. … There are a lot of great physical therapists and chiropractors around, but we felt like it was time to do our own thing,” Profitt said. “You can go to a lot of different places for those things, but this is the only place where you can get both.”
While welcoming the business to the city, Russell Mayor Ron Simpson vouched for Profitt’s work, citing personal experiences in which Profitt helped Simpson “get back on the road.” (Simpson is a runner.)
“I deeply appreciate you choosing Russell to open up BodyWorx here,” Simpson said.
Among the “multitude of services” at BodyWorx, according to Profitt, are TipTop (Training Injury Prevention To Optimize Performance) and the Limber Lab, which has a focus on flexibility. Evans leads the TipTop program.
“What TipTop does is give them the right foundation to perform their sport,” Profitt said.
Profitt said he, Evans and Stephenson are “likeminded” and each of them wants to “do everything our license allows us to do and not just be middle of the road.”
Profitt is also a certified primary spine practitioner. He said spine care costs are “out of control.”
Another goal of the trio is to provide better alternatives to pain relief outside of prescription drugs.
BodyWorx also has a dietitian on board, according to Profitt.
“Our slogan is feel, move and live better,” Profitt said. “We’re looking forward to servicing the Russell community and the area.”
BodyWorx is open by appointment only.
“We’re going to accommodate you,” Profitt said. “All you need to do is call us and we’ll see when is best for you.
Contact BodyWorx at 836-MOVE. Visit bodyworxptchiro.com for more information.