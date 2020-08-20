GREENUP Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a woman found dead Wednesday at Greenbo State Park.
Dedera Michele Marcum, 47, of Grayson, was identified in a KSP news release as the decedent. Marcum was discovered inside her room by lodge staff after she failed to check out, the Greenup County Coroner has said.
The Coroner’s Office has ruled out foul play at this time.
Marcum is scheduled for an autopsy in Frankfort.
The case is under investigation by Trooper Shane Goodall of Post 14.