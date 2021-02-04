GREENUP Kentucky State Police have identified the body of man found Jan. 24 near the Greenup Locks and Dam.
KSP Post 14 announced Wednesday evening 71-year-old Gordon Massie, of South Charleston, West Virginia, has been positively identified by state police, the Greenup County Coroner’s Office, the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia.
Massie was reported missing by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
No foul play is suspected in Massie's death.