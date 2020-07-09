CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a the body of man found near Catlettsburg Thursday.
The corpse was reported between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m. floating in the confluence of the Big Sandy and Ohio rivers near the Kentucky side, according to Boyd County Corner Mark Hammond.
The body was found in debris and retrieved around some tankers owned by Marathon, Hammond said.
Hammond noted the man was found completely nude and had decomposed in the face so badly that eye color could not be determined. The coroner said he believed the body had been in the water between three and five days.
The only identifying mark on the body was a tattoo on the back of his upper left arm just above the elbow that reads “Bella” with three suns around it. The color of the ink is blue.
The man is between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds. He had a short, brown beard and a very short receding hair line styled in a buzz cut. The man appeared to be in his 30s, according to the coroner’s office.
“Besides that tattoo, he’s a pretty typical-looking white guy,” Hammond said. “We’re hoping somebody will see that tattoo and come forward to identify him.”
Hammond said the corpse will be taken to Frankfort on Friday in order for medical examiners to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Catlettsburg Police Department, the Catlettsburg Fire Department, the Boyd County Office of Emergency Management and Ashland Fire responded to the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mark Hammond, Boyd County Coroner, at 606-923-8309 or by email at mark.hammond@bccoroner.com.
