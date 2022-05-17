ASHLAND The Boyd County Coroner has reported the body of an African American man was found in the Ohio River Tuesday afternoon, near Ashland.
County Coroner Mark Hammond described the man as approximately 6 foot tall, with a full, but well-kept, beard and mustache. Hammond said the man had no identifying tattoos.
Hammond said in the coming days, he hopes to have a positive ID of the man's body.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said police and fire started receiving calls about a body in the water in the late morning. However, after finding a stuck fisherman at the 47th Street dock, it took first responders a little longer than usual to get out on the water, Kelley said.
The body was recovered by 2:30 p.m., according to Kelley.
