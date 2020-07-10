CATLETTSBURG The body of a man found floating in the Ohio River early Thursday has been identified, according to the Boyd County Coroner.
Coroner Mark Hammond said the man has been identified, but he cannot release name until a close family member is notified. Hammond confirmed the man’s autopsy was performed Friday and the death is currently ruled accidental.
Hammond said toxicology results are still pending in the matter. Hammond did confirm the man was believed to have fallen in the Ohio River — he was initially spotted around 6 a.m. at the confluence of the Big Sandy and the Ohio River.
